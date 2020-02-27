Young, Kaminski skate with Minot Minotauros
Earlier this week, Declan Young and Jacob Kaminski of the Gillette Wild were called up to practice with the Minot Minotauros of the National American Hockey League (NAHL).
Young leads the Wild with 43 goals and 40 assists this season, and Kaminski is sixth on the team with 10 goals and 25 assists this year.
The forwards are expected to be back playing for Gillette this weekend in the final regular season series of the season when Gillette travels to Victory Riley Arena in Cody to play the Yellowstone Quake, coach Taylor Shaw said.
Young was also called up earlier in the season to skate with the NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats.
Cam-plex hosts 12U state hockey tourney
The 12U A and B state hockey tournaments come to Gillette’s Spirit Hall Ice Arena this Friday through Sunday.
Both Gillette 12U teams are playing in the A bracket, said Gillette Hockey Association secretary Geno Palazzari.
Gillette Purple plays Douglas on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Gillette Gold has a first-round bye and will play Gillette Purple at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Palazzari wrote in an email.
Gillette Gold finished the regular season 19-1-0 for first place in the state, and Gillette Purple finished 10-8-2 for a fifth place finish.
JV Gillette hockey has B state tournament
The Gillette junior varsity squad will play in the Wyoming B state hockey tournament from Friday through Sunday in Rock Springs.
The Wild start the tournament Friday against Jackson JV at 8:45 p.m.
The Wild JV finished its regular season with a 2-17-1 overall record.
MLB appoints 1st black umpire crew chief
NEW YORK — Kerwin Danley became the first African American umpire crew chief in Major League Baseball when a series of promotions, additions and retirements were announced Thursday.
The moves included Alfonso Marquez being elevated to the second Hispanic crew chief in MLB history.
Crew chiefs Jeff Kellogg, Dana DeMuth, Gary Cederstrom and Mike Everitt have retired. Kellogg and Everitt will move into jobs as MLB umpire supervisors.
Dan Iassogna and Jim Reynolds were promoted to crew chiefs.
Ramon De Jesus, who worked his first big league game in 2016 as a minor league fill-in, moved up and became the first Dominican-born umpire on the MLB staff. Also getting full-time jobs in the majors were Ryan Blakney, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti.
Nic Lentz also joined the MLB umpire roster, replacing the late Eric Cooper.
The 58-year-old Danley has worked two World Series and 10 other postseason rounds, along with two All-Star Games. He called his first game in the majors in 1992 and was hired to the MLB staff in 1998.
Female wrestler wins HS state championship
RALEIGH, N.C. — A female wrestler has made history by winning a state high school wrestling championship in North Carolina.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said on its website that junior Heaven Fitch of Uwharrie Charter became the first female to win one of the association’s individual state wrestling championships. She won the 106 pound (48 kg) weight class at the 1A division on Saturday.
A photo released on the association’s official Twitter account shows her beaming, standing next to three boys who finished behind her in the tournament.
She had a 54-4 record for the season and won Most Outstanding Wrestler for the 1A division.
“I’m just really overwhelmed ... It’s like insane what I’ve done, it’s not fully sunken in yet,” she told WRAL-TV.
Fitch beat Robbinsville’s Luke Wilson to win an eight-person bracket that included seven male wrestlers, said James Alverson, assistant commissioner for the high school association. Overall, she was one of only three female wrestlers in the tournament, he said. Last year she became the first female wrestler to place, coming in fourth in her division.
She said that when she started high school, she would have never expected to have this much success.
“I thought as a freshman I wouldn’t even have a winning record, and to do this now, I would have never thought of it,” Fitch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.