Campbell County High School won its first game of the 4A state softball tournament with a 10-5 win over Kelly Walsh on Thursday.
The Camels, the road team in this game, started with three early runs in the first inning. Lead-off hitter Bayley Gray reached first after a dropped pitch. Lanae Kimbley and Avery Gray followed her with two singles. Avery Gray's single brought the first two batters home. The third run came as Alexis Alexander grounded out to first, leaving Zoey Hutton to run home.
Kelly Walsh scored a run in the first inning but the Trojans came together in the second. A walk to start the inning followed by an error tied the game up. Two hits, a walk and a fielder's choice later and the Trojans took a 4-3 lead.
It was a short lived lead, as Avery Gray threw a strikeout to end the inning and slowed the game down in the ensuing innings. Gray finished with 11 strikeouts against four walks and 10 hits. She allowed only five hits after the second inning.
While Avery Gray has been the ace for the Camels and has dominated in the circle, coach Haley Gray believes the depth the team has at pitching will be the biggest factor in a long, three-day tournament like this.
Kimbley tied things back up with a homer in the first at bat of the third inning. The Camels found another three-run inning in the fourth to retake the lead. From there, Kelly Walsh wasn't able to get back in the game.
Campbell County added two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to take the 10-5 win.
"Our energy was really high and our girls hit the ball when they needed to," coach Haley Gray said. "We didn't leave many girls on the base path, which is rare for us."
When the team needed a play, the girls showed out. With the first game in the win column, the Camels can afford a slip later on with the double-elimination format.
The Camels finished with 13 hits to nine strikeouts. Kelly Walsh pitcher Kynlee Griffith gave the batters some trouble to start, but coach Haley Gray said the Camels improved their approach to the box as the game went on.
Staying confident is a key for the Camels' success. They can't get in their head and they have to trust in their hitting.
The Camels will face Cheyenne East on Friday at 10 a.m., a team they know well. Campbell County went 2-1 against Cheyenne East this season, with two wins coming in an April doubleheader in Gillette. While coach Gray and the Camels know this is not an easy opponent, the regular-season wins give the Camels confidence that they could pull off the upset.
