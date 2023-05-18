Kelly Walsh Vs. Campbell County
Campbell County sophomore Lanae Kimbley nears home plate after belting a home run to center field Thursday during a game against Kelly Walsh on opening day of the State 4A softball tournament at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Campbell County High School won its first game of the 4A state softball tournament with a 10-5 win over Kelly Walsh on Thursday.

