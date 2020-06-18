The Gillette Roughriders baseball team found the top-notch competition it was looking for Thursday during its first two games of the CWS Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.
Gillette Post 42 started the day with a gem on the mound by the only sophomore on the roster, when Jason Fink pitched a complete game shutout for the 2-0 win over Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colorado). But then the Roughriders ran into a bandsaw against Millard South (Omaha, Nebraska) during a 9-0 loss to end the day.
The win during the first game was all about Fink and Gillette’s defense. Fink has been gaining traction with each start and he used the ground ball to his advantage against Rocky Mountain. Defensively, the Roughriders stood tall behind him and turned multiple double plays.
Perleberg said the final one from Hayden Sylte to Kaden Race to Mason Powell was huge. Rocky Mountain had singled to start the bottom of the seventh inning to bring the tying run to the plate. But the double play helped Fink get out of the inning with no issues.
“The more I’ve pitched on varsity, I’ve just gained a lot more confidence and I’m trusting my stuff a lot more. I also know I have a really good defense behind me at all times,” Fink said. “Whenever someone got a hit or when I walked the one, I just tried to get a groundball to let my defense make a play.”
Fink’s final stat line read: Seven shutout innings and four hits allowed on just 70 pitches. Now 5-0 in his five starts, Perleberg said Fink has established himself as one of the best pitchers on the team.
“I can’t say enough about Fink and what he’s given us up to this point. Every week, he’s just getting better and better and you can see the confidence building,” Perleberg said. “He really threw a good game today. He was really efficient.”
The two runs for Gillette came in the second and third innings. A sacrifice fly by Logan Davis made it 1-0 in the top of the second, before Brody Richardson hit a grounder up the middle in the third inning for the game’s final run.
While Fink has been progressing every game, the toughest test of the day was reserved for Gillette’s Division-I pitcher, Hayden Sylte. Perleberg said Sylte competed well, but Millard South’s talented lineup just got the better of him in the second game of the day.
Fink said it wasn’t a lack of focus on Sylte's or anybody’s part. Millard was just a good team.
“They were solid,” he said. “They were just hitting the ball everywhere, no matter where it was pitched — just all good hitters one through nine.”
The Roughriders also faced a pair of pitchers that were in complete command on the mound. Gillette could only muster one hit the whole game, even though Perleberg said he liked the at-bats from his team.
The two Millard pitchers both threw in the high 80’s (mph), but that’s something the Roughriders have seen before. What made them so tough to hit was both pitchers were also hitting their spots with offspeed pitches, including a nasty slider and changeup from the starter, Perleberg said.
“We knew they would be a good opponent. We got to see a couple of their best arms and that’s how it goes sometimes,” Perleberg said. “You run into those guys on the mound and if you catch them on a different day, get a couple bounces your way, it could be a different outcome.
“They weren’t unbeatable today, but they were better than us today. That’s for sure.”
The Roughriders, now 21-3, will be awake bright and early Friday morning, when they take on Lincoln (Nebraska) East at 7 a.m. That may be subject to change if Thursday's heavy rains causes delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.