The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams both advanced to the championship games of the Class 4A East Regional Tournament with semifinals wins Friday afternoon at Campbell County High School. The Bolt girls beat Cheyenne East 3-1 while the boys beat Laramie 1-0.
Both teams went into the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed in the East after going a perfect 14-0 in the regular season. The No. 1 seed gave each team a bye in the quarterfinals at regionals and an automatic berth at state.
The Thunder Basin girls had a battle with No. 4 seed East but eventually took a 1-0 lead after a goal by freshman Cena Carlson with 14:19 left in the first half. The Bolts were able to add one more score off the foot of sophomore Sam Bonar off a free kick to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, sophomore Kylie Hayes put the Bolts up three goals with a score of her own with 17:20 left in the game. The Thunderbirds were able to add a goal with 2:11 left in the second half to bring the game to its final score of 3-1.
The Thunder Basin boys had a defensive battle with No. 4 seed Laramie Friday afternoon. Senior captain Cody Shrum scored the game's lone goal in the 6th minute and it would be all defense from both sides the rest of the way as the Bolts held on to the 1-0 win.
Both teams will look to lock up the No. 1 seed from the East for the state tournament with a win in the regional championship Saturday afternoon. The Thunder Basin girls will face No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central at 2 p.m. while the boys face No. 2 seed Sheridan at 4 p.m. at CCHS.
