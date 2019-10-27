Campbell County High School volleyball had its last regular season match of the season Saturday in a senior day battle with Natrona County.
The Camels took a three-set sweep of the Mustangs (25-22, 25-18, 25-22) a day after beating Sheridan in a five sets on the road (25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 28-26, 15-10).
“I thought we were clicking almost all together, what I’ve been waiting for,” Camels coach Marcy Befus said. “(We) saved the best for the last, which is good, and now we’ve got to carry that into next week.”
Last weekend, Campbell County dropped both matches at Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central. Befus said the Camels were inconsistent in those matches and they didn’t play with a lot of energy.
“They just made a decision today to play with their hearts and not leave anything out there,” Befus said.
In Saturday’s match, Shaelea Milliron led with 16 kills. Senior Breckyn Percifield and Emma Daly each tallied seven kills. Azia Fichter notched 23 digs and Lauren Lacey had 27 assists.
Percifield, Lacey, Chloe Davis, Kimberly Quintana and Lainee Allison were the five senior Camels recognized Saturday. Posters with their photos hung under the scoreboard and there was cake and a Befus speech in the commons after the win.
“It just doesn’t seem real that it’s our last game here,” Davis said. “It’s bittersweet. … It’s going to end soon, but I also know that we’re going to go on to bigger and better things as well.”
This senior class spent a lot of time with Befus as a junior varsity coach. Befus became the varsity head coach this season, and they helped her get through the first season at the helm.
“They’re my first. I’ve had a lot of firsts this year. They’ll always be my first class of seniors as a head coach,” Befus said. “(I’m) proud of them for the positivity, the work ethic that they brought to practice, the big role models that they were.”
The Camels defeated Sheridan in a close five-set match Friday evening. The kills were spread around and five players had at least five kills to help take the victory.
The Camels will go into the Class 4A Northeast Region playoffs Friday at Cheyenne Central High School.
“Just focus and stay in our game because we know how to play. We just get caught up in our heads a lot,” Percifield said about the key to playoff success for her team. “Play hard and play our game.”
