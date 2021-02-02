At one point, Shaelea Milliron was a little girl with a dream. She grew up around sports and quickly developed a knack for three of them, eventually growing into a multi-sport athlete at Campbell County High School.
On Saturday, the little girl with a dream evolved into a student-athlete with a future playing college basketball with her commitment to the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. While she made a name for herself in volleyball and soccer for the Camels, Milliron said her heart is all-in on basketball.
“I instantly felt like I belonged there,” Milliron said about her visit to UJ a few months ago. “I just loved the atmosphere and I loved coach Thad (Sankey) and loved his philosophy and what his program stood for.”
Sankey said Milliron was a perfect fit for his program in Jamestown, as the CCHS standout’s speed and athleticism will translate well to the college level.
“We play fast and aggressive and she has so much speed,” Sankey said. “Watching Shaelea’s film, she jumped right off the page and we knew we wanted her right away.”
While Milliron is a competitor in anything she decides to do, she felt different after her final volleyball season ended and it was time to focus on one last basketball season at CCHS.
“I can’t really explain why all the sudden I zeroed in on basketball,” Milliron said. “I just felt like after volleyball season there was a big push for me of realizing which one I had more passion for and which one I wanted to dedicate the next four years of my life to.
“When basketball started up again, I just had this new drive for the game that I realized wasn’t there in volleyball and that just helped with my decision and kind of made it easier for me.”
One of Milliron’s primary focuses on choosing a college was picking a school that most aligned with her values. UJ, a private university founded by the Presbyterian Church, gives Milliron the ability to make her college experience about more than basketball.
“I wanted to go to a school that shared my values and I wanted to be around other Christians,” Milliron said. “I knew I wanted to be surrounded by people who had the same values and the same morals as me.”
Milliron is second on the Camels in scoring with 9.3 points per game and was Campbell County’s lone all-state selection from the girls team last year. On Friday, Milliron put on a show against cross-town Thunder Basin, scoring 18 points while adding nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
While the Camels lost to the Bolts Friday night, Milliron said erasing a 21-point deficit to bring the game within six in the fourth quarter was huge for the team’s momentum going forward.
“I think tonight gave us the momentum we need and it also shows us that we can hang with them and that we are more than capable of beating them,” Milliron said.
With the weight of the college decision off her shoulders, Milliron said it’s time to put all her focus on one last run with her Camel teammates.
“I think now I get to really focus on our team and how to make us better and more equipped to finishing this last month strong so we really have a chance at that state title,” Milliron said. “Now it’s like you don’t have that focus on yourself. Now you can be selfless and focus on your team and what can help you all be successful.”
Thinking back to when she was 7 years old, Milliron said student-athletes shouldn’t be ashamed to be proud of themselves. Her whole athletic life she’s been trying to make other people proud, but on Saturday she also allowed herself to be proud of her own accomplishments.
“I just think back years and years ago to that little girl with a dream who wanted to play basketball and continue to pursue the game she loves,” Milliron said. “Being where I am now, I know that that little girl would be smiling because she would be proud of me.
“That gives me a sense of joy. It’s a dream come true.”
