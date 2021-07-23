Players, coaches and alumni from the Campbell County High School football program came together for a friendly softball tournament Monday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Roughly 60 people gathered to play or watch the offseason team-bonding exercise organized by head coach Andrew Rose. The players and coaches were divided into five teams: freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and alumni/coaches.
The alumni team featured Trey Hladky, a former CCHS basketball standout who played last season for Dickinson State University. Despite his basketball background, Hladky had no problem sending a handful of softballs over the outfield fence.
Xander Beeson and Tanner Lemm, who graduated from CCHS this year, also played alongside some of their former coaches.
Despite wearing jean shorts and short sleeves to combat the 90-degree heat, players showed their competitive spirits by sliding through the dirt to ensure their team earned that extra run.
“Tonight there were no winners or losers,” Rose wrote on the team’s Facebook page after the game. “What we saw was a team that made the choice to come together and play for the fun of it!
“In the end that’s what it’s all about! Enjoying the moments we have and making each opportunity count! Excited to start the season and see what they can do on the gridiron!”
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools will begin practicing Aug. 9. The pair of Gillette schools will open the season on the road Aug. 27.
The Camels will first play in Rock Springs while the Bolts face Cheyenne East in Cheyenne. The Thunderbirds beat the Bolts 29-15 in last year’s state championship game.
