The Post 42 American Legion baseball team couldn't have asked for a better way to start one of the biggest tournaments in the country. Through its first three games, the Gillette Roughriders are 3-0 and have surrendered just one run.
The Roughriders are playing alongside 95 other American Legion baseball teams at 16 different sites for the annual Gopher Classic in Minnesota. Teams traveled to the event from all across the country.
Gillette started the tournament with a game Friday afternoon against Brainerd, Minnesota. With the help of rising senior Jason Fink on the mound, the Roughriders began pool play with a 2-0 win.
Fink threw a gem on the mound, ending with a complete game shutout by allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out nine to earn the win.
Offensively, James Pelton and Aidan Dorr scored the only two runs of the game at the plate.
Next it was reigning Wyoming pitcher of the year Kaden Race's turn on the rubber in game two Friday night against Excelsior Senior Legion No. 1 of Minnesota. The Roughriders came away with a 5-1 win to start the tournament 2-0.
Following the momentum from Fink's performance, Race threw a gem of his own to cap the doubleheader. The recent Campbell County High School graduate also threw a complete game and allowed just one earned run on six hits while striking out six.
The one run he allowed came off a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
At the plate, Race, Fink and Brody Richardson each drove in a run for the Roughriders. Race also led the team with two runs scored in the game.
Pitching depth has always been a strong point for the Post 42 program. On Saturday, Richardson was the next man up on the mound against Eastridge, Tennessee.
In five innings, Richardson threw the Roughriders third consecutive complete game. Richardson allowed no runs on four hits and struck out six before the game ended after five innings due to mercy rule.
At the plate, seven different Gillette players scored runs. College-returner Dalton Martin led the team with two RBIs while Fink, Richardson, Matt Newlin and Zane Eliason all drove in one.
Gillette will return to pool play with a game against Napoleon (Ohio) and Wausau (Wisconson) at 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday respectively.
There are 16 different pools made up of six teams, coach Nate Perleberg said. The winner of each pool will go into a single elimination tournament starting Monday.
A win against Napoleon will clinch the bracket for Gillette, Perleberg said.
For Gopher Classic updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or see Tuesday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.