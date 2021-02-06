The Campbell County High School girls basketball team improved to 6-6 on the season with a 65-32 win against Laramie at home Saturday afternoon.
The Camels took a 22-5 lead in the first quarter and scored another 22 points on offense in the second to go into halftime with a comfortable 44-17 lead. As a team, Campbell County shot lights out including 22-44 (50%) from the field and 11-18 (61%) from 3-point range throughout the game.
The Camels also hit 10 of its 15 free throw attempts.
After building a 40-point lead midway through the third quarter, the game went to a running clock as Campbell County earned its second win of the weekend after beating Cheyenne South 48-45 Friday night.
Leading in scoring for the Camels was sophomore Madison Robertson who scored 16 points and went 4-4 from beyond on the arc. Junior Maddie Jacobson added 14 points, senior Shaelea Milliron had 12 and senior Liv Castellanos had eight.
Campbell County also dominated the boards all afternoon, out-rebounding the Plainsmen 38-12.
Next for the Camels will be a pair of away games in Cheyenne next weekend. Campbell County will play Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne East at noon Saturday.
