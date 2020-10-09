Campbell County High School put together another Jekyll and Hyde performance on the football field Friday night, with Mr. Hyde getting the better of the Camels in a 35-14 home loss to Natrona County.
For stretches against the Mustangs, the Camels looked like the formidable team that took No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central to the wire.
But then they’d revert to playing undisciplined defense and extend Natrona drives with costly personal fouls.
Natrona set the tone early by taking the first drive of the game 94 yards into the end zone for a 7-0 lead and wind nearly 6 minutes off the clock.
Campbell County answered with a long, sustained drive of its own that chewed up the rest of the first quarter and part of the second. But the drive stalled and the Camels turned the ball over on downs at the Natrona 20 yard line.
After the teams traded punts, it seemed the Camels had the Mustangs stalled again with Natrona driving down the Camels side of the field. But their first costly personal foul bailed out the Natrona County offense, which ended in a Kaeden Wilcox 14-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Campbell County answered in the final minutes of the half with another in-your-face drive capped by an 18-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Kaden Race to Tanner Lemm with 1:01 to play in the second quarter. Race’s score put the Camels on the board and within striking distance of the Mustangs at 14-7.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter with the Camels again plowing through Natrona’s defense to open the second half. CCHS drove 65 yards and scored on a 5-yrd bootleg by Race to tie the game at 14.
But the game would unravel for Campbell County from there.
Natrona regained the lead on its next drive, 21-14, then put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns in the final 3:55 to go ahead 35-14.
The final score for the Mustangs came on a 60-yard scamper down the sideline by Brandon Bundy as Natrona was trying to run out the clock.
The loss drops Campbell County to 1-6 on the season with a road game at longtime rival Sheridan next week.
