A big 23-0 run in the first half helped propel the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team to a 66-28 win over Natrona County in the Class 4A quarterfinals Thursday in Casper.
The Bolts went into the matchup as the East No. 1 seed after winning the team's second regional title in school history last weekend. The Mustangs were the West No. 4 seed and went into the tournament with a 13-15 record.
Thunder Basin started the game on a 9-1 run but Natrona County answered back with a 7-0 run of its own before the Bolts closed out the first quarter with a 15-8 lead. The Bolts put together 23 straight points and held the Mustangs to just three points in the second quarter to take a 32-11 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the Bolts maintained the lead and held the Mustangs to just 13 points in the final two quarters. Thunder Basin took a 40-point lead midway through the fourth quarter to force a running clock for the rest of the game.
Senior Deegan Williams led the Bolts in scoring with 16 points, followed by senior Ryan Baker with 15, junior Kayden LaFramboise with 14, sophomore Bodie Williams with nine and senior McKale Holte with six.
Thunder Basin moves on to the semifinals to face East No. 3 seed Kelly Walsh. The Bolts beat the Trojans three times this season, including a 64-50 win in last weekend's regional tournament.
Thunder Basin and Kelly Walsh will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
