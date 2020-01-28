Gillette’s Tatum Sorensen hit 19-25 free throws at the district Elks Hoop Shoot in Casper on Saturday.
Thanks to his clutch performance, Sorensen won the 12-13 boy’s division and earned himself a spot in the state Elks Hoop Shoot, the third round of five in the national event run by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
The state hoop shoot is Feb. 7 in Casper.
At the local shoot in December, Sorensen had recently undergone ACL surgery and competed on one leg from the free-throw line.
Sorensen was the only Gillette competitor to move on to the state shoot. His brother, Payton Sorensen, took second in the boy’s 8-9 age division and Jaicee Whitcher was second in the girl’s 8-9 age division in the local event.
If Tatum Sorensen wins the state shoot, he will move on to Regionals in Colorado Springs on March 14 for a chance to compete at Nationals on April 18 in Chicago.
