Lauryn Love has been a frequent climber of the winner’s podium during her time at Campbell County High School.
Love won a state title in the shot put this past indoor track season. The senior has set three school records in her final year in high school so far, including the indoor shot put, outdoor shot put and discus throw.
Her distance of 47 feet, 6.25 inches in the shot put and 138-9 in the discus are both also the No. 1 throws in the state this year.
Love isn’t just getting recognition from peers and coaches across the state of Wyoming. Her shot put throw ranks No. 14 in the United States.
Her success in the throwing events for CCHS has peaked the interest of one particular track coach in Arizona, which has led Love to commit to the University of Arizona, where she will throw for the Wildcats track and field team.
“It was really a big shock,” Love said of the interest from a prominent Division I program. “I never really thought that my athletic abilities could take me to be a nationally ranked athlete. It’s super cool to go from being a girl that didn’t want to throw at all to being nationally ranked.”
Love’s track and field career at Campbell County almost never happened. As a freshman, she had no interest in the sport until a friend convinced her to go out for the team.
“I’m absolutely so glad that I did it,” Love said. “I’m glad that we were able to have a season this year and I’ve had a lot of great things to come from track.
“I always think back to if I hadn’t went out and went to all the practices when I was a freshman because I really didn’t want to. But I stuck with it the whole way.”
The track team isn’t the only place Love has found success at Campbell County. During the school’s end of year award ceremony last week, she won seven awards for her work during her senior year.
Love won the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete award, the Lifter of the Year award, the National Strength and Conditioning Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year award, the Camel Peak Performer award, the President’s Education award (gold) and honor cords for her work in the National Honor Society.
The seventh was the Campbell County High School Outstanding Senior award. Love was chosen by CCHS faculty and staff for being a leader in and out of the classroom and showing strong work ethic by setting and achieving her goals.
“After the award ceremony all of my friends were like, ‘You didn’t even get to sit down!’” Love said. “I definitely didn’t think I was going to be up there that many times, but I was definitely really excited.”
Love plans on majoring in either business or a pre-med program in Arizona. She’ll also have the task of learning a new type of throw for college track and field.
Love will try out the hammer throw event, something she’s never done before because the event is not part of high school track in Wyoming.
“It’s going to be kind of weird having to throw something so different,” Love said. “You’re like swinging it around your head and everything so that’s going to be something I’ll have to get used to but I’m excited to try it.
“I might have to watch a few videos about it.”
Love credits her track success to all the coaches at Campbell County. She also appreciates the friends who motivated her to go out for the Camel track team four years ago.
Winning awards both at and away from the track means a lot to Love as her time at CCHS nears an end. But she still has one more goal left before she graduates at the end of the month.
“Obviously, I’m really working toward the state record for shot put, and for discus I’m really just looking to have a big (personal record),” Love said. “I’m hoping to get in the 150s. That would be so cool. I never thought I would, but discus has been going pretty good this year.
“I think my biggest goal is to get first in discus and to break that state record in shot put.”
The girls shot put record is 48-9, which was set by Baillie Gibson of Natrona County in 2010. All state records must be set at the state meet.
The Class 4A East Regional Track Meet starts Friday at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. The state meet is the following weekend, also in Casper.
