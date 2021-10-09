Kirby Drube dies from COVID-19 complications
Anyone who knew Kirby Drube knew he was a fighter.
Drube, 45, died from complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday at a Colorado hospital, according Shane Evan’s Facebook page. Evans is a friend of the Drube family who set up a GoFundMe page for the Drube family last month.
In early September, Drube was airlifted to the Highlands Ranch Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, after experiencing complications from COVID-19, according to the GoFundMe page. As of Thursday, the fundraiser collected nearly $33,000 to help his family pay for medical expenses.
Evans posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday after hearing the news of Drube’s passing.
“Gonna miss this guy. Bigger than life. Smile and laugh that would light up any room,” Evans said. “If you knew him, you loved him. Great guy, great dad and great friend. Love ya buddy.”
Drube was a two-time state champion on the Campbell County basketball team in 1993 and 1994 and was an all-state tight end in 1993 as a senior on the CCHS football team. He went on to start at tight end for the University of Wyoming football team from 1995-98.
Drube also played for the Post 42 American Legion Roughriders baseball team when he was in high school. The team posted on Facebook late Wednesday evening.
“The Riders family tonight mourns the loss of Kirby Drube. An amazing dad and supporter to so many. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We love you Kirby.”
Drube was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 39th round of the 1994 MLB amateur draft, according to baseball-reference.com. Drube would have turned 46 years old on Sunday.
To donate to Drube’s GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses, visit gofundme.com.
Registration open for city league basketball
The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the winter city basketball league. Registration will be open until Nov. 1.
Team fees are $510 and several divisions are available for different skill levels. Games will be played at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
For more information, call Doug Meade at 682-8527.
Bridgewater returns to practice after concussion
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Teddy Bridgewater’s chances of playing at Pittsburgh this weekend improved dramatically Thursday when he returned to practice four days after suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens.
Bridgewater worked with the starters and was listed as limited on the injury report. He remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Bridgewater left the Broncos’ 23-7 loss to the Ravens at halftime after taking a helmet to his chin from Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh.
Backup Drew Lock, who lost his starting job to Bridgewater in training camp, was ineffective in his first appearance as a backup. Denver punted on his first four series and he threw an end zone interception with 3 seconds left on his final drive.
The Broncos (3-1) visit the Steelers (1-3) Sunday.
Irving ineligible to play in preseason game
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets listed Kyrie Irving as ineligible to play in their home exhibition game Friday, another strong indication he has not met New York’s vaccination requirement.
Irving has not been with the Nets for any of their practices in New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play.
The Nets are prevented by law from revealing whether he has been vaccinated, but listed him as “ineligible to play” in the injury report for their preseason game Friday against Milwaukee.
There is nothing related to the NBA that would cause a player to have that designation.
Unless Irving is vaccinated, he would have to miss the Nets’ 41 home games and their two road games against the New York Knicks. The NBA has said he wouldn’t be paid for any of those games.
He practiced with the Nets last week when they held training camp in San Diego, but hasn’t been with the team since it returned home.
