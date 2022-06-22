The 17th annual Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation golf scramble begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bell Nob Golf Club.
There will be a breakfast of champions, along with hole prizes, drawings and a deuce pot.
People wanting to register a team can go online to newcommunityhealth.org/golfscramble22.
