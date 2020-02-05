Campbell County High School wrestling goes into most dual meets knowing the team is already in an 18-point hole before the first match begins.
The Camels took three forfeits because they don’t have enough wrestlers to fill out a complete roster in all weight classes.
So, while CCHS won more team points in the weight classes it had wrestlers in than Rapid City Central, the forfeits came back to bite the Camels in a 42-32 loss Tuesday at Campbell County High School.
“In the actual matches we wrestled, we won the dual. So, (it’s) definitely something to be positive about and build on,” said CCHS coach Clay Rodgers. “I don’t feel like we took any steps back.
“You’re always wanting to get better, and there are still things we can get better at and improve on, but I’m definitely not going home tonight thinking, ‘Man, we got to fix this, this, that.’”
The Camels started the dual with a pair of pins from Lucas Hill at 132 pounds and Alex Eisenbraun at 138. The early effort put the Camels up 12-0 early.
After a Rapid City Central pin at 145 pounds and a Campbell County forfeit, CCHS senior Dawsen Hayden and Central’s Brayden Burrus got into a dog fight of a match at 160 pounds.
Burrus held an 8-6 lead about halfway through the third period when Hayden started in the down position after a whistle.
“I had to keep fighting, working and just couldn’t let myself get down on myself like I usually do,” Hayden said. “I get frustrated in my matches because I get my moves locked up, and then I get in my head and usually the match goes south from there.”
That didn’t happen Tuesday night. He reversed Burrus and scored a takedown, then another three points on a near-fall for a five-point swing to take the lead in the final moments and win 11-8.
With Hayden’s match victory, the Camels led 15-12 after five weight classes.
Then, the Camels were pinned in three straight matches and forfeited at 182 pounds to give up a quick 24 points to give the Cobblers their largest lead at 36-14. The Camels were deducted a point because a wrestler took his singlet straps off before he left the mat.
Camel junior heavyweight Colter Rankin then gave one of the more dominant performances of the evening. He dropped his opponent, Dawson Miller, with a headlock and had him pinned in 19 seconds.
“He came out swinging his arms so I just set it up,” Rankin said. “I was going to set up some leg shots and stuff, but he just gave it to me, so I went with it.”
At 106 pounds, CCHS freshman Darron Provost won a decision 7-1 over Logan Brown, and Colt Welsh, who was wrestling up a weight class, took a technical fall win over Jacob Pavlicek.
Welsh comes from a bull riding family. His father Bobby was a professional bull rider and his brother also rides. Rodeo has helped him work on particular skills in wrestling, he said. He is the only bull rider on the CCHS wrestling team, he said.
“To ride bulls you don’t have to be the strongest person, but muscles help. So, building up the muscles for rodeo, I come into wrestling being a little stronger than everyone else,” Welsh said. “Bull riding, you go to grit things out and that goes into the wrestling mentality.”
He said bull riding has taught him about momentum and balance as well, which is important for both sports.
Lastly for the Camels, 120-pounder Jaron Glasscock won a major decision to cap off the dual.
Glasscock didn’t wrestle last season, but returned for his senior season. He is going into the U.S. Marines after high school and wrestles with that “Marine mentality,” said teammate Hayden.
“He never stopped moving, kept wrestling no matter what position he got into, kept fighting,” said Hayden, who plans to join the Navy. “He tries to never give up. It’s just kind of how he rolls.”
With his victory, the Camels trailed 36-32, but they had to forfeit the last match, and the final was 42-32.
Campbell County High School is next on the mat at 6 p.m. Friday to host Cheyenne South at CCHS.
