The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school track teams competed in the Gary Benson Border War meet Thursday in Sheridan.
The Bolt girls finished in third place as a team while the boys finished fifth. For the Camels, the girls finished in fourth place and the boys finished in sixth.
Natrona County and Sheridan's girls team tied for first place in the meet with team scores of 122. Behind the Mustangs and the Broncs was Thunder Basin (116), Campbell County (76), Cody (74), Powell (62.5), Kelly Walsh (56) and Buffalo (46.5).
On the boys side, Sheridan won the meet with a team score of 220.5. Behind the Broncs was Natrona County (105), Powell (70.5), Kelly Walsh (69.5), Thunder Basin (69), Campbell County (50), Cody (50) and Buffalo (24.5).
The Camel boys won four events on the day while the Campbell County girls won three. For Thunder Basin, the girls team won three events and the boys team won one.
Senior Lauryn Love continued her dominant season in the field events by sweeping the shot put and the discus throw. Her distance of 45 feet, 5.5 inches in the shot put and 136-4 in the discus were both good for first place.
Junior Sydalee Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.68 seconds for the Camels.
On the boys side, Brandon Werkele won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.77 and Gabe Gibson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.24. The Camel boys also won two relay events during the meet.
The team of Angel Nava, Ian Carter, Remar Pitter and Werkele won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 43.73 and the team of Carter, Nava, Isaac Mason and Braik Hurm won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 3 minutes, 49.01 seconds.
For Thunder Basin, senior Gabby Drube won two individual events for the girls team. Drube's times of 14.99 in the 100-meter hurdles and 47.41 in the 300-meter hurdles were both good for first place.
The Bolt girls team won the 4x800-yard relay event. The team of Rylee Brandon, Megan Doherty, Abby Arnold and Madison Lubben won the race with a time of 10:17.25.
The Bolt boys team's lone win of the meet came in the 4x400-meter relay event. The team of Dyse Shepherd, Isaiah Haliburton, Reece Ganje and Kayden LaFromboise won the race with a time of 3:33.32.
