The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school track and field teams both won four events at this weekend's Class 4A state meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
The Camel girls finished fifth with a score of 65 and the Bolts girls finished sixth with a score of 51. Cheyenne Central took the team title on the girls side with a score of 112.
Sheridan won the boys title with a score of 134.50. The Bolts boys finished seventh with a score of 42.5 and the Camel boys finished 12th with a score of 22.
The Campbell County girls won three events at the state meet. Sydalee Brown ended her high school career by winning gold in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.16 seconds and in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.09. The team of Brown, Nyomi Moore, Reese Dorr and Aja Roberts won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.34.
Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 6.5 inches and McKenna Hayes finished second in the discus with a throw of 134-2. Hayes finished fourth in the shot put (40-2.5), Breanna Younkin finished fifth in the pole vault (10-0), Roberts finished sixth in the 200-meter dash (26.69) and the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 0.01 seconds), Moore finished seventh in the triple jump (34-10) and eighth in the 100-meter dash (12.99) and Brown finished eighth in the triple jump (34-6.25).
For the Bolts girls, Gabby Mendoza defended her state title in the 100-meter hurdles on her way to sweeping the two hurdles events. Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.16 and the 200-meter hurdles with a time of 45.37.
The team of Mendoza, Jayden Friedly, Rylee Brandon and Emelyn Schlekeway finished second in the 4x400-meter relay (4:05.91) and the team of Mendoza, Friedly, Chloe Crabtree and Kailynne Fitzpatrick finished third in the 4x100-meter relay (50.33).
Friedly finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.66, Brandon finished fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:20.78 and Katelyn Mansheim finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.63.
The team of Brandon, Megan Doherty, Abby Arnold and Madison Lubben finished seventh in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:11.16, Fitzpatrick finished seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.89 and Brandon finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.88.
The Thunder Basin boys team won two state titles during the state meet. Isaiah Haliburton won the 400-meter dash (49.01) and the team of Haliburton, Kayden LaFramboise, Bridger Norton and Bradley Ekstrom won the 4x400-meter relay (3:25.41). LaFramboise finished second behind Haliburton in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.87.
Haliburton finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 21-3.5, LaFramboise finished sixth in the high jump with a height of 6-0, Steven Mansheim finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.27, Jesse Lujan finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.62 and the team of Haliburton, LaFramboise, Ekstrom and Ryder Del Toro finished seventh in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.62.
Remar Pitter was the lone state champion for the Campbell County boys. The Camel senior defended his state title in the long jump with a distance of 22-8.25. Pitter also finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 6-2.
Jeff Pelton finished fifth in the triple jump (42-8) and eighth in the long jump (20-2), Brayden Brastrup finished seventh in the discus (135-7) and Cooper Stevens finished eighth in the shot put (48-0.25).
