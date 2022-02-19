The Gillette Wild junior hockey team won a pair of road games over the Butte Cobras this weekend. Gillette beat the Cobras 11-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday in Montana.
The Wild took control of Friday's game early and scored the first six goals of the game. Declan Young got the scoring started with a goal assisted by Alex Duchemin and Logan Dudinsky. Tristan Baker followed it up with a goal of his own assisted by Tucker Lien and Brock Trboyevich and Dudinsky made it 3-0 off assists by Young and Duchemin.
In the second period, Kaleb Hodny scored off assists by Dudinsky and Zack Slinger, Zac Yurkanin scored off assists from Hodny and Slinger and Young scored off assists from Duchemin and Nate Fanning. Butte scored its first and only goal with 1:30 left in the second period.
The Wild scored the next five goals to close out the game in the final 20 minutes. Isaac Young scored off assists from Dudinsky and Declan Young, Will Blake scored off assists from Sky Solig and Trboyevich, Saizha Norwegian scored off assists from Vance Kleinschmidt and Solig, Declan Young got his hat track off assists from Duchemin and Isaac Young and Norwegian scored the final goal off assists from Solig and Dudinsky.
Declan Young earned the game's first star with five points on three goals and two assists. Dudinsky earned the second star with one goal and four assists and goaltender Jack Orchard was named third star with 31 saves on 32 shots to earn the win in net.
Saturday's game was less of a blowout but still resulted in a fairly dominant performance from the Wild. Gillette took a 1-0 lead in the first period with a goal from Isaac Young assisted by Duchemin and Declan Young.
Trboyevich gave the Wild a 2-0 lead in the second period with an unassisted goal. Butte cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the period but Gillette added one more in the frame with a goal from Lien assisted by Caleb Sanborn to go up 3-1.
Declan Young scored his 48th goal of the season off an assist by Dudinsky late in the third period to close out the game 4-1.
Jake Turek was the winning goaltender for Gillette with 48 saves on 49 shots. The Wild out-shot the Cobras 75-49.
The weekend sweep moves the Wild to 38-4-2 on the season with two regular seasons game left. Gillette will finish out the season with a two-game road series against the Badlands Sabres next weekend.
The Wild and Sabres will at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday in South Dakota.
