The third annual Pepsi Cup youth soccer tournament is set for this weekend inside the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
The two-day tournament will run all day Saturday and Sunday, organizer Brian Hokanson said. Teams will range in age from U8 to U19 at the high school level for both boys and girls and will feature a futsal playing style — a variation of soccer played on a smaller, hard court.
Last year’s tournament featured 67 youth teams from Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. The event is organized by the Gillette Edge Soccer Club and is one of three large tournaments the club hosts each year.
The event is also one of many that uses Cam-plex’s size in order to boost sports tourism in Gillette. Bringing dozens of youth soccer teams into the city for a weekend boosts the local economy and also allows the local kids to stay home and play for a change.
“There’s not really a better facility around here than Cam-plex and they’ve been awesome to work with,” Hokanson said at last year’s Pepsi Cup. “Once the teams come once, boy, they just want to come back.”
Games will start at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center. Six courts will be set up to allow games to run simultaneously.
For more information, visit gilletteedge.com.
