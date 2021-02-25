The Wright Junior Senior High School wrestling team won the 2A Wyoming State Championships Thursday, the school's first title since 2004, according to the Casper Star Tribune.
The Panthers won with a final team score of 200, followed by Kemmerer (173), Cokeville (168.5), Lovell (164.5), Thermopolis (126.5), Shoshoni (123), Moorcroft (116), Linge-Fort Laramie/Southeast (103.5), Wind River (99), Saratoga (91), Hulett (79), Rocky Mountain (67), Glenrock (62), Big Piney (57), Niobrara County (52), Greybull/Riverside (39), Dubois (37), Tongue River (35), Sundance (22) and H.E.M. (3).
Wright had nine wrestlers place inside the top-4 in their respective weight class, including five who took second place. Second place finishers include Tyzer Isenberger at 132 pounds, Kaden Tescher at 138, Jacob Goodrich at 160, Kayden Mack at 170 and Charlee Thomson at 182.
Kagen Baker (126 pounds) and Ethan Mack (220) took home third place while Wyitt Knight (106) and Pace Garrett (120) placed fourth for the Panthers.
It was the second state championship in school history for Wright, according to WyoPrep.com.
