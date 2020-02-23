The Gillette College men’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season at home Saturday with the No. 3 seed in the Region IX North already locked up.
As far as playoff seeding, neither the Pronghorns nor Eastern Wyoming College had anything to play for, because the teams are already scheduled to face off again in the first round of the Region IX Tournament.
But Gillette College played like there was something on the line and posted a comfortable 80-57 win.
“It was nice to finish with a home win on our sophomore recognition night — kind of send them off on a good note,” Gillette College coach Shawn Neary said. “Now we’ve got to play these guys again next week.”
The Pronghorns were already in control by halftime, 41-23, and they weren’t doing anything extravagant on offense. Neary said most the action consisted of motion sets, but it was effective and they shot 48% from the field.
The defense was what the coach was happiest with. Gillette held Eastern Wyoming to just 30% shooting in the first half and 32% in the second.
The Pronghorns didn’t put much distance between themselves and Eastern Wyoming in the second half, but they didn’t give any ground either. Sophomore Mason Archambault, who led Gillette with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting, had 15 second-half points.
The biggest lead for Gillette came with 2:21 left in the game. Archambault scored five straight points to make it 71-49 near the 5-minute mark, before freshman Isaac Mushila scored an and-one layup to stretch the lead to 77-54 with 2:20 left.
With the win, the Pronghorns finish the regular season at 24-5 and in third place in the conference. They will be back at the Pronghorn Center on Saturday for a rematch with Eastern Wyoming to start the Region IX Tournament.
“As a team, we’re just trying to perfect everything before conference — trying to play our best basketball,” Archambault said. “It feels good, but we play them again, so it’s going to be tough.”
