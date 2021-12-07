Amanda Welsh stands in fourth place in the average and fifth place in the world standings for barrel racing after five rounds at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Welsh, who graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006, finished second in the fourth round Sunday with a time of 13.61 seconds. The second place finish earned her another $21,336 to push her season earnings total to $132,422, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Welsh finished ninth with a time of 13.79 in the fifth round Monday to push her average time to 69.04. She trails the average leader by less than a second and trails Hailey Kinsel in the world standings by about $32,000.
Welsh tied for first in the first round of the NFR on Thursday with a time of 13.77.
Welsh graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006 and is competing in her first NFR in her 15-year professional career. The NFR consists of 10 days of barrel racing in a row and will continue through Dec. 11 at the Thomas and Mack Center.
For NFR updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
