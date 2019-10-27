The Thunder Basin High School football team wasn’t the only Bolts program vying for an undefeated record this weekend. The TBHS volleyball squad had a chance to complete a perfect two-year record (20-0) in 4A East Conference play Saturday, following a four-set win at Natrona County on Friday.
Sheridan was the last team standing in the Bolts’ way and they made quick work of their I-90 rival during the seniors’ final home match. A dominating 25-8 win started the match and TBHS went on to win two more lopsided sets — 25-10 and 25-13.
“I do think it’s impressive that we haven’t lost in conference in the last two years,” TBHS coach Wenett Martin said. “It just shows that they’re working hard in practice and trying to get better every day. Sometimes, that’s not fun.”
Martin was proud of her team for accomplishing the 20-0 mark over two years and it was made even sweeter because it was senior night for three Bolts — Rigan McInerney, Chastin Nelson and Angela Youngs.
“I think our seniors have set a really good tempo this year. They’ve been leaders on and off the court and they’ve made this season fun for everybody,” Martin said. “If we can send them off with a great win here at the end to win conference, I just think that’s the cherry on top.”
The first set was tied 3-3 early, before Thunder Basin completely took over. Elsa Clark and Joelie Spelts both had kills during the ensuing run and then Gabby Drube served up back-to-back aces to take a 12-3 lead.
Spelts, who is coming on strong as a freshman, continued her strong play later in the first set. She came up with a block and two kills during a four-point stretch to help the Bolts grab the 18-5 lead.
Thunder Basin finished the first set in impressive fashion, making a five-point run with five straight kills. Clark came up with two and Rigan McInerney had one from the back row before Conklin smashed down two in a row for the 25-8 drubbing.
The Bolts had a similarly fast start to the second set, as Sheridan gave up four free points and McInerney had three kills leading to a 11-3 score line. They continued to cruise through the set, with Drube coming up with a kill and a block on back-to-back points for the 19-8 lead.
McInerney made a big push during the final few points to help the Bolts to a 25-10 win. She had two kills and a big block to get within striking distance and then Chastin Nelson surprised the Broncs with a quick set over the net for set point.
It looked like deja vu to start the third and final set, with the Bolts using four team kills and two aces from Drube to take the quick 8-2 lead. Sheridan finally started to show some life midway through the set, fighting back to within two points at 13-11, but the Bolts refocused and sealed the win.
A tip by Spelts and an ace by Kate Hladky got the run started and another ace by Nelson pushed the Bolts’ lead to 20-13. TBHS finished Sheridan off with an exclamation point, as an ace by Clark and a kill by McInerney set up Drube’s match-winning block.
McInerney (11), Clark (8) and Spelts (7) led the Bolts in kills during convincing win. Drube was impressive in service with five aces, while Hladky finished with eight digs to lead the team. Nelson finished with 28 assists from her setter position.
“It’s good to know that we ended on a good basis,” Nelson said. “We’ve won all of our conference games the last two years and that’s a pretty big achievement if I say so. To win in anything, you have to build a team and we all love each other and we all love winning. That’s just what it took.”
The victory moves the Bolts to 26-6 overall and locks up the No. 1 seed from the 4A East Conference for regionals next week.
