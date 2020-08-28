Motivation.
That was the one takeaway from Friday's 35-6 loss to Rock Springs for the Campbell County High School football team.
Sweat and tears covered the athlete's faces as they walked off the field. The Camels home-opener was senior night, and for this group of seniors, Friday’s performance was not how they wanted to their only senior night to go.
“That was not the outcome we wanted. Especially on senior night,” senior Xander Beeson said. “We’re going to be better next week. This is a game that we thought we could win. We thought we would win.
“This (loss) will be huge for us. It’s a huge bit of motivation.”
The Camels totaled an impressive 366 yards against a solid Rock Springs defense, but struggled to convert long drives and first downs into points. The sole touchdown in the game was a 39-yard bomb from Kaden Race to Dominique Bannister.
“We’re definitely going to have to get back in the film room and see what we did wrong and correct our mistakes,” Race said. “A lot of it was first game jitters and we kind of got those out of the way now so I think we’ll be fine.”
Race was 9-19 passing for 160 yards and an interception to go along with the one touchdown. The quarterback also added 41 rushing yards on 16 attempts.
On the defensive side, the Camels struggled in what quickly turned into a game in the trenches. Rock Springs pounded the football all night, and the CCHS defense struggled to hold its ground.
“It’s kind of a harsh reality,” head coach Andrew Rose said. “You can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk? You can say all these things about what you plan on doing but you really have to follow it up. You have to back it up.”
Game recap
The Camels hung with the Tigers until the fourth quarter when Rock Springs added two touchdowns to seal the game.
The game started shaky for CCHS with a three-and-out on offense immediately followed by a Rock Springs touchdown. The Tigers scored another touchdown on the ground to make the score 14-0 going into the second quarter.
The momentum was all on Rock Springs' side when a special teams mistake gave the ball right back to the Tigers. Receiving a punt at their own goal-line, the Camels’ returner touched the ball at the seven-yard line before two Tigers lunged on top of it.
Two plays and a third rushing touchdown for Rock Springs later, CCHS was staring at a 21-0 deficit.
The first points of the Camels' young season were scored from Race’s 39-yard touchdown pass. Despite missing the extra point attempt, CCHS had a chance to claw themselves back into the contest.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Camels had Rock Springs pinned on its own nine yard line. On a third-and-23 play, the Tigers converted on a 68-yard pass that led to a touchdown two plays later.
Penalties and mental mistakes plagued the Camels on both offense and defense. After another three-and-out on offense, Rock Springs tacked on another rushing touchdown to bring the score to 35-6.
The Camels were searching for answers on the offensive side of the ball, but a Race interception in the end zone with 28 seconds left ended the game.
Moving forward
Discipline and mental focus will be at the forefront of the Camels’ next week of practice, Rose said.
“It’s just the mental errors,” Rose said. “We’re quick enough and we’re tough enough. We just need to be mentally there.”
One thing he doesn’t want his players focusing on is the negatives about the game that transpired Friday night.
“When you lose, you can take it two ways,” Rose said. “You can hang your head and wallow in your sorrows or you can find all the great opportunities to fix it.”
Film will still be used to study how the Camels played, but it won’t be to remind the team of what went wrong, Rose said.
“We’re going to watch film on this and we’re going to show them the moments where we shined the brightest and then show them ones that are going to be conducive leading into next week,” Rose said. “There’s no purpose in spending a ton of time handling film on a loss that isn’t going to teach them anything.
“We’re going to watch some stuff to get us better acclimated and prepared for Laramie.”
The Camels had a sell-out crowd for the first home game of the season, activities director Zach Schmidt said. Limited to 1,000 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions, Schmidt said some fans had to be turned away because tickets were no longer available.
“Any night where you can have activities for kids is a good night,” Schmidt said. “I don’t worry as much about the scoreboard. … I look at things in terms of progress and we’re a heck of a lot further in August with kids and activities than we were in March.
“Hopefully over the next six months we make even more progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.