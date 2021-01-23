The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team continued its red-hot start to the season with a 59-38 conference win over Sheridan 59-38 at home Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts, who are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings, improved to 9-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
While Thunder Basin's offense had a strong showing, the team's defense was on full display against the Lady Broncs. The Bolts held Sheridan to just four points in the first quarter and took a 24-10 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
Thunder Basin's lead grew to 38-25 going into the fourth before the Bolts scored 21 points in the final period to close out the contest.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was senior Gabby Drube with 13 points, followed by senior Kate Hladky with 11, sophomore Joelie Spelts with 10, seniors Sydney Solem, Brooke Conklin and Kinsley Larson with seven and Laney McCarty and Breckyn Hamlin with two.
The Bolts will continue through the conference schedule with a matchup with Campbell County High School. The two Gillette schools will play at 6 p.m. Friday night at Thunder Basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.