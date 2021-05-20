The Thunder Basin High School softball team made a statement to the rest of the teams playing in the first ever state softball tournament this weekend at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. That statement was a 23-0 win over Rock Springs Thursday night.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the East and proved why by jumping out to a early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The game was delayed nearly two hours due to lightning but when play resumed the Bolts picked up right where they left off.
Thunder Basin scored five more runs in the second inning and three more in the third inning before exploding for 12 runs in the fourth inning. After the Tigers were unable to score in the top of the fifth, the game ended by mercy rule.
Eight different Bolts drove in runs in the game. Macie Selfors led the way with five RBIs, followed by Lauren O'Loughlin with four, Brooke Carroll with three, Caitline Kaul, Jaci Piercy and Logan Brown with two and Joelie Spelts with one.
O'Loughlin and Selfors both smashed one homerun apiece in the game.
On the mound, Piercy earned the win by throwing four innings and allowing no runs on one hit while striking out seven. Ella Partlow pitched one inning of relief and allowed no runs and no hits and struck out one.
The Bolts earned a spot in the next round of the double elimination state tournament, which will feature a crosstown matchup with rival Campbell County.
The Bolts and Camels will play at 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
