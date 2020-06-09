For a few days this past week, high school rodeo competitors from Gillette thought they may compete in their home town for the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo.
That bubble burst Friday when news broke that the 2020 NHSFR will instead be held in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on July 17-23.
The National High School Rodeo Association had approached Cam-plex and Campbell County about hosting this year’s NHSFR after it had to be canceled in Lincoln, Nebraska, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both the county commission and Public Health were in favor of hosting the rodeo, something Gillette has done 11 times in the past.
But the NHSRA announced Friday that it had instead agreed to move the event to Oklahoma.
The prospect of competing at Cam-plex was enticing, but the fact that the rodeo is happening at all is a relief to the 12 local contestants who qualified before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the spring season.
“It would be better in Gillette. But as long as we’re having nationals, I’m happy,” said Campbell County High School junior Halle Hladky. “I’m excited, because there was a while that we thought it wasn’t going to happen.
“I was like, ‘Well I might as well put my horse out to pasture, because there’s no use keeping him ready for nothing.’”
The 2020 qualification process was extremely abbreviated compared to normal years. Usually, the four rodeos in the fall season mean much less than the spring season.
Hladky said the past two years she didn’t have any qualification points through the fall and still qualified for nationals. The standard of being top four in the rankings is still the same this year, but qualifiers only had the fall to pile up points with the spring season being canceled.
Even for Hladky, who is sitting in second place in pole bending, it was a frustrating prospect not to have a chance to qualify for more events. She said it would be even worse for those who weren’t in the top four when the fall season ended.
“I don’t like it. I wish we could’ve had state, because I was sitting good in my other events,” Hladky said. “I think a lot of kids are bothered by that. Some of the kids that made it probably could’ve been beat out by other kids around the state.”
While Hladky has one more year ahead of her for high school rodeo, some seniors see nationals as a chance to further their rodeoing futures. That’s the boat Weston Mills has been in all spring.
Mills, a homeschool student, said nationals is basically like a huge recruiting ground for college rodeo and earning a scholarship is a big goal of his.
“A lot of these kids might not have done good or had a chance to shine their other three years of high school. Their senior year is their last chance to make a name for themselves,” Mills said. “As far as getting to my dream college and being able to afford it, this is an opportunity that I wouldn’t get again.”
Both Hladky and Mills have done their best to stay sharp while they waited on a decision about nationals. Mills, who is ranked second in tie-down roping, said he’s been roping every day.
Hladky has been going to as many arenas as possible over the last few months. She wanted nationals to be held at Cam-plex, but made sure she was ready for anything.
Hladky said she was feeling particularly confident in the poles leading up to nationals because she recently posted her best-ever time of 19.9 seconds at a small rodeo.
The local qualifiers would’ve liked to compete in their home arena for nationals, but now they have to shift their focus to how they’ll handle a trip to Oklahoma.
Skyler Lubkeman, who is ranked first in steer wrestling, said expenses for the week changes a lot with the 15-hour drive to Guthrie. The care for horses also changes a lot.
Both Hladky and Lubkeman said they’ve seen instances where horses refuse to drink water from different places. Lubkeman said he expects 100-degree temperatures almost every day in Oklahoma, so keeping his horse hydrated will be more important than ever.
“If your horse goes down, you’re done,” he said.
Lubkeman’s horse has never had an issue of refusing water when traveling, but he said he plans to bring 100-200 gallons of water from home just in case. He will also monitor his horse for long chunks of every day, making sure it has water and applying cool packs when needed.
As far as COVID-19 concerns, Mills and Hladky said they aren’t too concerned from a participant’s standpoint. Contestants and spectators are separated, plus rodeo is a non-contact sport, at least with other humans.
“I’m not worried about it at all,” Mills said. “It’s game on. I’m ready for it.”
If the situation arose that contestants were required to wear masks, it wouldn’t be welcome news to Mills. It would be an inconvenience in hot temperatures, but something he’d be willing to do.
“Would I like it? Not necessarily,” Mills said. “But if it was something I needed to do for this thing to go on, I guess I would do it.”
