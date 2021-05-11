The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team will call the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex home for at least the next three years after signing a new agreement with the facility Tuesday morning.
The team, which plays in the Champions Indoor Football League, has been an immediate success so far in its first season in Gillette. In five homes games, average attendance has been roughly 3,500 fans, said owner Keith Russ.
The Mustangs lead the CIF in attendance, Russ said.
Mustangs players are living in the Inspiration Hall dormitory at Gillette College. While no official agreement has been made to continue the arrangement beyond this season, Russ said that the plan is to continue to partner with the college for player housing during the season.
"We meet with the college every week and we talked about it yesterday," Russ said. "That's definitely what we're hoping for. It's really just going to depend on if they've got students in there or not next year."
Tuesday was an exciting day for the Mustangs, Russ said. The owner anticipates at least three more years of giving fans in Gillette fast-paced and entertaining football.
"We're just looking forward to continuing to work in the community," Russ said. "We're looking forward to continuing to work with our partners and the local businesses that we've become friends with.
"We're just trying to keep it here in the community."
On April 30, Russ announced plans to field a second CIF team in Billings, Montana. The team there has yet to be named and will join the Mustangs and the rest of the CIF in competition next season.
