There has been no time to relax for the Gillette Roughriders baseball team this season. At every turn, there seems to be another tough test.
The Roughriders faced one of the best baseball teams in South Dakota on Monday night, when Rapid City Post 22 came to town. And again, they prevailed with a doubleheader victory — 5-1 and 4-3.
This time, they had to do it in a different fashion than usual. Until Monday night, Gillette had won seven of its games by 10 or more runs. But Gillette coach Nate Perleberg knew that kind of run production was unlikely against the Rapid City Hardhats.
The doubleheader sweep moves the Roughriders to 16-1 on the season and the two wins were some of the best so far.
“That’s a really good team. We saw a lot of good arms (Monday) and it really came down to execution,” Perleberg said. “You’re not going to get a lot of hits against arms like that. Everything has got to be earned.”
Kaden Race powered the Roughriders to a 5-1 win in the first game of the double header, pitching a complete game and giving up an unearned run.
Offensively, Perleberg said his batters had to get creative against the Rapid City pitching staff, which threw anywhere from 85 mph to low 90s. It was plate vision that gave Gillette its first run of the night, when Zach Brown became the fourth straight walked Rider. That tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second.
Two batters later, Kaleb Lewis singled to drive in Tanner Richards and Garett Lynde for the 3-1 lead. The Roughriders added two more runs in the bottom of the third, thanks to an RBI single from Richards and heads-up base running from Hayden Sylte to score on an errant throw.
“The focus pitch by pitch was intense,” Lewis said. “It’s huge that we are able to just make plays and do the right thing to win ball games. … You’re seeing 87 (mph pitching) to 90-plus and you have to be locked in and ready to go.”
Lewis and the rest of his Roughrider teammates knew that they weren’t going to win every battle at the plate. He said even when they “swing and miss big” at a curveball, they had to shake it off and prepare for another tough pitch.
Some of the small contributions that don’t show up on the box score became some of the key plays Monday night. While the Gillette batters were fighting for hits, its two starting pitchers also had to persevere through some dangerous moments.
Race faced a real test as he closed in on a complete game in the top of the seventh inning. Rapid City put a pair runners on base with no outs, but Race responded by forcing two ground balls — the final one being the game-ending double play.
Race picked up the 5-1 win and said Gillette’s defense gave him confidence all game, even though he fell behind in the first inning.
“I just knew that I had been in that position before and that I had stuff to get out of it and a good defense behind me,” Race said. “Those guys that we have in the field, they’re all studs.”
Perleberg said when a good team gets silenced at the plate in a game like that, it often wakes it up for the next one. But Mason Powell was up to the task and shut down the Rapid City lineup again with four solid innings.
Powell cruised for the most part, getting nine of his 12 outs by strikeout. But like Race, he did have one nervous moment.
Rapid City loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth inning to put Powell in every pitcher’s nightmare situation. But Powell struck out one, two, three Hardhat batters in a row to escape the inning and maintain the 3-1 lead.
“He just goes and strikes out the side. That’s huge,” Lewis said.
Powell also came up with the insurance RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning, but only after some more small ball from the Roughriders. Brown reached safely after getting hit by a pitch. Then Race advanced him to second base with a sacrifice bunt, which set up Powell’s RBI single to make it 4-1.
“Tonight we had to create and do some things offensively,” Perleberg said. “That’s something we haven’t done a lot of yet this year. Offensively, it’s been easier a lot of nights.”
Perleberg said he was also proud of the way Matt Newlin pitched in relief, wanting the ball and not being afraid of the big moment. Rapid City scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap to 4-3 and apply some pressure. But Newlin retired three batters in a row in the seventh to get the save.
The Roughriders have claim to a pair wins over Cheyenne Post 6, a perennial contender in the Wyoming ranks. Now they also have two wins over Rapid City Post 22, which is not only one of the top teams in South Dakota, but one of the best in the region.
“Those are exciting wins for sure,” Lewis said. “They’re definitely a top team in the region, which is why we scheduled them.”
Things don’t get easier for the Roughriders the rest of the week. In fact, the competition level might even be better Wednesday when they travel to Bozeman, Montana, for a tournament.
The Bozeman team that Gillette faces was just an out away from going to the American Legion World Series last year. The Idaho Falls, Idaho, team that beat Bozeman went on to win the World Series.
“Bozeman is going to be another good test for us,” Perleberg said. “We’re going to be facing their ace, too, so it should be fun.”
Gillette faces off against the Idaho Falls Tigers, the second team for the World Series champs, at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Then the Riders take on Bozeman at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, it faces Yakima, Washington at 10 a.m. and Missoula, Montana at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.