TBHS Girls Vs. Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin’s Caytlynn Garland passes the ball during a home game against Kelly Walsh on March, 18, 2023, in Gillette. The Bolts beat Cheyenne Central 3-0 on Saturday in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin High School girls soccer continued its win streak with a 3-0 win over Cheyenne Central High School in Gillette on Saturday.

The Bolts are undefeated and have given up one goal on the season. The lone goal allowed came on Friday against Cheyenne East High School in a game that coach Lyle Foster said the team didn't play their best game.

