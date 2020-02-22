Cap guns were going off, announcers blurted random results from the crow’s nest, kids were wrapped up in blankets trying to sleep in the middle of the 200-meter ring while an occasional coach yelled at a careless athlete warming up on the track as sprinters were flying at him.
Among the chaos, there were also a lot of stories at the Basin Nation track meet, which packed the Campbell County Recreation Center with 17 Wyoming high school indoor track teams Friday.
Sheridan shot putter Thomas Sorenson
Sheridan’s Thomas Sorenson, a junior who transferred from Cheyenne East this school year, took 31st in the boys shot put event with a heave of 36-feet, 8.25-inches.
Though the mark isn’t eye-popping on paper, watching it happen was powerful.
Sorenson threw the 12-pound shot with a prosthetic leg. He glides back, hits the toe board with the shoe that has his metal leg in it, then heaves the ball into the air just like the other athletes surrounding the ring. He wore shorts, as is the rule. But if the prosthetic weren’t visible, nobody could tell a difference.
“I don’t think it’s difficult. It’s definitely different,” said Sorenson, who also plays football. “It’s more of my upper body than my lower body most of the time. I’m trying to build up my back in order to throw (far).”
He has been without a left leg since he was a baby. He lost it to cancer at 13 months old, he said. He’s now cancer free.
Sorenson’s throwing coach, Marshall McEwen, said that when he’s walking around school and working out with the team, it’s hard to notice Sorenson has the prosthetic leg.
“You would never know he has that leg by the way he acts. It never gets in the way of anything he does,” McEwen said. “He does it all. Every single workout thing we do, he does it all single-legged. He never complains, never says a word. You would never notice.”
Sorenson said his goal is to hit a put of 40 feet this season.
CCHS sophomores Nyomi Moore and Sydalee Brown
Nyomi Moore and Sydalee Brown are best friends who recorded some of the top times and distances for CCHS this season.
The pair, along with Maddy Edwards and Aja Roberts, won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 51.64 seconds. It was the only first-place finish of any Campbell County team or individual at the meet.
Brown also took second in the 200-meter dash in 27.22 seconds and 10th in the triple jump. She ran the last leg of the 1,600-meter relay for the first time against one of the best long distance runners in the country — Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins.
“I stayed with her until the third lap … and then we started fading. But she has a good kick in the end, that’s for sure,” Brown said.
Moore took third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.59 seconds and third in the high jump.
Moore, at 5-foot-1 “and a half," was jumping against two athletes who were at least a half foot taller in Jordan Stoddard of Cheyenne Central and Dulce Carroll of Sheridan.
“My coach, he goes, ‘You’re jumping with the trees, you’re good,’” Moore said. “I wanted to get it. I wanted it.”
Top shot-putters
At the Simplot Games last weekend in Idaho, a large indoor track event that brings hundreds of athletes from around the globe, two Wyoming girls were first and second in the shot put event.
No. 1 was Cheyenne Central senior Kaitlyn Migneault, and No. 2 was Campbell County junior Lauryn Love. They finished with the same standing at the Basin Nation meet.
“We’ve always been back and forth, even last year. (Love’s) good competition, she definitely pushes me and she supports me, and I do the same for her,” said Migneault, who is committed to Charleston Southern University in South Carolina to compete at the NCAA Division I level.
The feeling is mutual for Love.
“I like to watch her. She does some things really good that I still need to work on, which I’m excited to have competition,” she said.
In the boys shot put, Thunder Basin’s Mason Mastellar had a personal record throw of 48-feet, 10.25-inches to put him at fourth in the event. It was the best throw by a Gillette boys thrower at the meet.
He beat his old indoor record by almost a foot and a half Friday.
“I finally decided to go slow out of the back and speed up during the middle and put some power under the throw,” Mastellar said. “I could feeling it going into the throw. I just knew I had to get something out there.”
He said that he’s hit 50 feet in practice, but he hasn’t yet been able to do it in competition.
Other top local finishers
Thunder Basin’s Kezley Yeager, a senior, won the girls 200-meter dash and was second in the 55-meter dash in only her second time running it this season.
Yeager also was part of the winning TBHS 1,600-meter sprint medley, which had a time of 4:22.61, more than 6 seconds faster than the second-place team from Laramie.
That medley relay team of Yeager, Annakaye Pitter, Jozi Edwards and Hailey Jones has posted a 4:20.00 this season, less than 2 seconds from breaking the state indoor record set last season by Sheridan (4:18.51).
“We’re working on the state record now,” Yeager said. “We’re all just trying to cut time. I’m going to try to cut two more seconds off of my 400, and then the 200 runners are going to try to cut off a second.”
Thunder Basin’s Oscar Martinez won the boys 400-meter run with a finals time of 52.48. Martinez also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash.
The Bolts’ girls 3,200-meter relay team of Meghan Hanson, Abby Arnold, Rylee Brandon and Madison Lubben also won in 10:29.16.
The next indoor track meet for the Bolts and Camels is the Sheridan Invite on Thursday at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
Other TBHS top finishers
- Hailey Jones finished second in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.42.
- Jozi Edwards was third in the girls 55-meter hurdles with a 9.18 finals time.
- Donovan Hoffman was third in the boys 55-meter dash with a time of 6.81.
- Meghan Hanson was fifth in the girls 3200-meter with a 12:45.76.
- Kennedy Pulliam was fifth in the girls triple jump with a leap of 32-feet, 11-inches.
- Rico Imus was fifth in the boys pole vault with a vault of 12 feet.
- Angela Youngs took sixth in the girls 55-meter dash with a 7.67.
- Kendal Bellon took sixth in the girls 400-meter run with a 1:04.86.
- Sierra Washburn was sixth in the girls shot put with a mark of 34-feet, 6.50-inches.
Other CCHS top finishers
- Alex Erisman was third in the boys 55-meter hurdles with a 8.32 finals time.
- Vijay Pitter took fifth in the boys shot put with a 47-feet, 4-inch mark.
- Pole vaulter Eli Jones was sixth with a 12-foot vault.
- Kaden Race was sixth in the long jump with a PR jump of 19-feet, 11.50-inches.
- Grace McElvery took sixth in the girls triple jump with a 32-feet, 7.75-inch leap.
