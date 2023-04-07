Gillette College has its women’s soccer coach, and with that, its complete 2023-24 head coaching staff.
The Pronghorns hired Anthony Longo to lead the women’s soccer program as it returns after dissolving in 2020 due to budget cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longo, who spent six seasons at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, has spent time and succeeded in the NJCAA. Longo resigned from his job at Indian Hills in 2022 for personal reasons, according to the Ottumwa Courier. He has spent time as an assistant coach at the club and collegiate level.
Longo said that for him, a draw to Gillette was the college’s past success. It’s easier to sell a recruit on a college and program if there is a history of success. That, and amenities like a relatively new field and Pronghorn Center that are not easily matched at the NJCAA level. Longo said the field has “a lot of life left in it.”
Longo bounced around as an assistant for a few years before landing the Indian Hills job. It was there that he found a love and passion for the junior college game. Longo was surprised at the talent level available at the junior college level. Bringing in people who are looking to boost their careers to the next level and watching them move on is a rewarding aspect of the gig. Longo said he doesn’t expect he will coach anything other than junior college because of it.
“The turnover is a good way to put your imprint on them and seeing them move on is really fun,” Longo said. “Your message stays fresh and there’s always fresh blood in the program.”
Longo has a lengthy to-do list to check off. He is the last of the Pronghorn coaches to join the staff and has a two month lag on building a roster. It will also be a challenge as Longo won’t fully move to Gillette until May.
“It’s stressful for sure,” Longo said. “I’ve reached out to a lot of players in the area. It will be a lot of work. We want to bring 18 players in this fall. We’re looking to get some transfers to get some leadership for the program. There’s certainly a lot of work to do.”
Athletic Director Janie Rayback said that Longo was “exactly the candidate we were looking for” and cited his experience at the NJCAA level and success as a coach of the year winner as examples.
The resurrection of the athletics department is nearly complete. In January, the Pronghorn Center was quiet with empty offices that once were filled with coaches, save for one at the front of the hall occupied by Rayback. Now, five empty offices are filled. The buzz around the Pronghorn Center is back. And in four months when the sports seasons kick off, the buzz will become a roar.
