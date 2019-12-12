Gillette Elks Lodge’s annual National Hoop Shoot contest is Sunday at Pronghorn Elementary. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and competition starts at 2.
The free basketball event is a free throw contest for girls and boys ages 8-13. Please bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate to verify age. Age grouping is determined by how old the child is on April 1, 2020.
There will be six division winners for girls and boys: 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
Participants may practice from the time they are registered until the competition begins. All participants must be registered before the contest begins.
For more information, call Vicki Swenson at 307-660-9995.
