The Gillette Wild junior hockey team is off to its best start in its 11-year history.
The Wild (16-0-0-0) have yet to lose a game this season, and they stand atop the Frontier Division standings with a 2-point lead over the Helena Bighorns (15-0-0-0). Gillette has outscored its opponents 108-37 through its first 16 games.
What stands out about this year’s team is the amount of experience and veteran leadership the program returned from the season before. Going into the season, Gillette returned 13 players from last year’s playoff team.
The roster also features 10 ‘01s. An ‘01 is a player in their last year of eligibility playing in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League.
“It’s been a ton of fun. Obviously winning is always tons of fun no matter how it comes,” forward Tristan Baker said. “We have a lot of returners, it’s pretty special the amount of age-outs (‘01s) we have. It’s allowed us to kind of keep building off what we did in the season last year.”
The key so far has been for the returners to mesh with the new and younger players both on and off the ice, third-year defenseman Nate Fanning said.
“We have some really good talent, especially with the new group that just came in with the younger guys,” Fanning said. “All of our older guys have really come together to become leaders for the team and our coaches have just done a fantastic job of pushing us in the right direction.”
Fanning is one of 11 players already with double-digit points on the year. Gillette’s leader and top-scorer is third-year forward Declan Young.
Young leads the team with 38 points (21 goals, 17 assists) for an average of 2.38 points a game. He has four game-winning goals, followed by Tucker Lien and Saizha Norwegian with three game-winners each.
Lien is second on the team in points with 31 (11 goals, 20 assists).
A big part of the Wild’s offensive success has been the team’s strategy of peppering opposing goalies with as many shots as possible. Shots on net create scoring opportunities, Fanning said.
“One of the things we’re doing this year that we haven’t done prior is just putting up a lot more shots,” Fanning said. “When we were playing last year our goal was always to get 60 (shots) and I don’t know how many games we actually hit 60.
“This year we have consistently hit that number and more. That’s always been one of our things is to put up shots, and now we’re just working on quality of shots as well as making sure guys are low for a rebound.”
The Wild have 974 shots in 16 games for an average of 61 per contest. Gillette’s season-high was 84 shots against the Yellowstone Quake in October, a game the Wild netted 12 goals.
“(We’re) really just using all the opportunities that we can on the ice to find a way to get the puck to the back of the net,” Fanning said. “That’s really just been the big thing for us. More shots.”
The Wild aren’t just scoring points offensively. In the eight-team Frontier Division, Gillette is second in goals allowed with 37. The Wild are also ranked No. 2 in penalty minutes with 266.
A big anchor for Gillette’s defense has been the emergence of the powerful duo of Jack Orchard and Jake Turek in net. The two goaltenders have combined for a 15-0 record and 31 goals allowed on 407 shots against (2.13 goals per game). The pair have saved 92.4% of the shots they’ve seen.
“It’s always nice knowing you have a wall behind you protecting you,” Fanning said. “It helps us push for the net when we have confidence in them just in case we make a mistake because we know they can back us up. It really is a confidence booster.”
A big difference between this year and last year has been the team’s ability to play consistent hockey, Baker said. This year’s team is playing with focus and the understanding that this is the last NA3HL season for a big part of the team.
“Consistency is huge,” Baker said. “Last year we had a good team but we were dropping games and we weren’t very consistent. I think that’s been the biggest difference for us this year is just the consistency.”
Gillette went into the season with plenty of high expectations and the 16-0 start to the season hasn’t changed any of them. One of the main goals is to win the team’s first playoff series in program history.
But the Wild aren’t thinking about the playoffs yet. Their goal is always the next game and the next opponent skating in the rink with them.
“We haven’t won a round of playoffs so the first thing will be to win the round and then the next one and to get to that final (national) tournament with everybody, that’s always going to be the end goal there,” Fanning said. “But you have to start off with smaller goals. Right now, every point matters.”
The Wild are just over two-thirds through the 44-game regular season schedule. The key will be to continue down the stretch to build off the momentum of the team’s hot start to the season.
The Wild took this weekend off and will return to the ice for a two-game home series with the Great Falls Americans (9-5-2-1). Gillette and Great Falls will play at 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
The Wild will face Helena for the first time in a two-game series Dec. 3-4 in Montana. The matchup could potentially feature the two undefeated teams left in the Frontier Division.
“We have a tough stretch coming up and so I think momentum is going to be huge in our next three series,” Baker said. “I’m really excited to face (Helena).”
