6 Gillette athletes selected to Shrine Bowl

Four athletes from Thunder Basin High School will join two athletes from Campbell County for the 49th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game this summer in Casper.
Ryan Baker, Ryan Jordan, Caden Randall and Cade Ayers will represent the Bolts. Logan Dymond and Will Miller will represent the Camels. Thunder Basin’s Trent Pikula will be the North Team head coach for the first time in his five-year career at TBHS and will coach against Mark Lenhardt of Rock Springs on the South Team.
The Shrine Bowl features graduated seniors from all classes who are voted to the team by head coaches across the state. The teams are divided geographically by North and South.
For Thunder Basin, Baker was the team’s captain and quarterback during its 6-4 season. Baker led Class 4A in passing with 207 yards per game (2,070 total yards), 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 57.6% of his passes and added three touchdowns on the ground.
Jordan played defensive back and wide receiver for the Bolts. He finished with 17 catches, 250 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 63 defensive points, 26 tackles five pass break-ups, three tackles for a loss and one interception on defense.
Randall finished second on the team defensively with 139 points as a linebacker. Randall accumulated 78 tackles (12 for a loss), four sacks and one pass break-up. He led the team with an average of 7.8 tackles per game.
Offensively, Randall finished with 217 all-purpose yards as the backup running back and found the end zone once.
Ayers did a little bit of everything for the Bolts this season. Ayers led the team in receiving with 54 catches, 580 yards and five touchdowns on the year. He also led the team in total points with 109 which includes 10 field goals and 37 extra points as the team’s kicker. His season-long was 45 yards.
On defense, Ayers was fifth on the team with 111 defensive points, including 41 tackles, nine pass break-ups, six interceptions and one touchdown. Against Campbell County, Ayers scored four touchdowns in the first half to help the Bolts to a 61-15 win.
Ayers, Baker and Randall were all named all-state at the end of the season. Jordan was an all-conference selection at both wide receiver and defensive back.
For Campbell County, both Dymond and Miller earned all-state honors. Miller was all-state at linebacker for the second consecutive season while Dymond was an all-state defensive lineman after not playing football his sophomore or junior seasons.
Both Dymond and Miller committed to play football at Dickinson State University in North Dakota.
Miller and Dymond finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the Camels’ defense respectively. Miller accumulated 147 defensive points with a team-high 90 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks, one fumble recovery and one safety.
Dymond ended with 112 defensive points, 49 tackles (13 for a loss), three sacks, one fumble recovery and six pass break-ups.
Offensively, Miller led the Camels heavy rushing attack with 723 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 11 catches for 198 yards out of the backfield.
At tight end, Dymond collected 10 catches for 130 yards and four touchdowns.
The all-star game is the main event of the Shrine Bowl, but it also includes a five-day trip to Casper and a visit to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, Utah. The hospital trip was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
The South Team won 34-32 last year. Players from Thunder Basin accounted for four of the North Team’s five touchdowns including three scores from tight end Dyse Shepherd who is now at Montana State University.
Jason Gill of Thunder Basin will join Pikula as an assistant coach for the North Team this year. Joining Gill and Pikula on staff for the North Team will be Ron Hammond of Buffalo, Kirk McLaughlin of Big Horn, Rich Despain of Rocky Mountain-Cowley and Boz Backen of Hulett.
The Shrine Bowl will be played June 11 at Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
