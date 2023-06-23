The Gillette Roughriders came up with clutch plays in the last inning to defeat the Gallatin Valley Outlaws 2-1 on Friday.
The win over last year's Hladky Tournament winner pushed the home team to the tournament semifinal game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Mason Drube started on the mound for the Roughriders and had a near-perfect start to the game. He had three strikeouts and allowed one walk through the first two innings.
Gillette struck first with a run in the opening inning. Keyton Kilian lead off for the Roughriders and walked on the first at-bat. Shortstop Seth Petersen followed him up with a single on the next at-bat. The Roughriders brought runs home with an error on Dominic Hecker's hit.
Both teams went scoreless in the second before the Outlaws tied the game in the third. Drube started the inning with two strikeouts but was pulled after allowing two walks and an RBI single that tied the game. Cory Schilling, who usually will only pitch for the seventh inning in a close-out situation, came in relief and struck out his first batter to end the inning.
Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said the decision to throw Schilling in at the third inning was due to Drube having thrown over 100 pitches on Sunday and needing Drube and the other pitchers to stay ready for conference games coming next week.
Schilling threw three complete innings as well as the final out of the third and the first two of the seventh. He finished with eight strikeouts to only one hit allowed.
While the Roughriders offense struggled to get hits, Schilling and the defense did their job and some. In innings four through six, the Outlaws couldn't get more than one runner on base per inning.
The Outlaws started to put it together in the seventh with a third walk after two outs. Kelby Foss came in for Schilling and a ground ball bounced to Petersen who made the diving grab to flip the ball to Hecker at second base for the third out.
"That's an unbelievable play right there," Perleberg said of Petersen's game-saving play to end the seventh inning. "He's obviously an unbelieveable athlete but he works so hard defensively. We make him practice that way where he has to dive and flip (the ball) to Dom (Hecker), so they're used to that."
Needing a run to avoid extra innings, the Roughriders put themselves in scoring position almost immediately. Cason Loftus reached first on a dropped third strike and Karver Partlow took the ball to his body to earn a free base. Brady Richards it a sacrifice bunt that brought Loftus to third and Partlow to second. The Outlaws decided to intentionally walk Kilian which loaded the bases.
Petersen approached the plate but struck out, leaving the Outlaws only needing one more out to extend the game. But Cory Schilling with two strikes hit a perfect line drive to right field that was just out of reach for the first baseman and brought Kilian home for the walk-off RBI.
"Cory came through with that big swing and it was a storybook ending," Perleberg said.
The Roughriders will play Utah's PCH Baseball on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a game that'll send the winner to the tournament final on Sunday.
