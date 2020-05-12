Cliff Hill has announced that he’s planning to resign as the longtime Campbell County High School activities director and retire this month.
“Now, it’s just time to slow down and enjoy life,” he said Friday.
Hill will leave a decades-long legacy of educating, advising and coaching in Campbell County. That legacy includes 38 years in the Campbell County School District and 20 years (2000-2020) of leading a Camels athletics program that won dozens of state titles.
During Hill’s career as the CCHS activities director, Camels sports teams won 123 state championships.
Under Hill, Camels teams won:
- Thirteen wrestling titles
- Twelve girls swimming titles
- Eleven girls basketball titles
- Eleven girls cross country titles
- Nine boys tennis titles
- Eight girls golf titles
- Eight girls gymnastics titles
- Eight girls outdoor track and field titles
- Seven boys outdoor track and field titles
- Six boys cross-country titles
- Six girls indoor track and field titles
- Six boys swimming state titles
- Five boys basketball titles
- Four girls tennis titles
- Three football titles
- Three boys indoor track and field titles
- Two girls soccer titles
- One volleyball state title
Hill began teaching physical education and health at Twin Spruce Junior High School in fall 1982 after spending a year as a student teacher there. He spent 11 years teaching and coaching at Twin Spruce, then was the school’s associate principal/athletic director for six years before becoming principal at Rozet Elementary, where he worked for a year.
In fall 2000, he landed the activities director gig at CCHS and has led and coordinated Camels sports and activities for the past two decades.
All together, he spent 38 years working in the school district.
“What a great guy and what a great job he’s done helping us grow from a little district to the third biggest in the state,” said Anne Ochs, chairwoman of Campbell County School District board of trustees. “He’s been one of the corner pieces, and (I) really appreciate everything he’s done.”
Along the way, Hill also coached football, wrestling and track and field at the junior high and high school levels in Gillette.
Hill grew up in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School, where his father Art was an athletic director and football coach. Then he went to Black Hills State University, where he earned a degree in physical education and health. He also participated in football and track and field for the Yellow Jackets.
Early on in Hill’s run as activities director, he hired Tom Seamans, now the activities director at Thunder Basin High School. Seamans went on a dominant run as the wrestling coach, capturing 13 straight Class 4A state titles as the head of the Camels program. He became the Bolts’ activities director when the school opened in 2017.
Hill and Seamans served as counterparts at the two comprehensive high schools in Gillette for three years and announced their retirement days apart.
“If you go in and just look at the banners on the walls, you can see the kind of success,” Seamans said about Hill. “When I became the AD over here, he was a mentor, has been the last three years.”
Seamans said Hill will be remembered as a legendary athletic director in the state of Wyoming for his tireless work ethic aiding his teams and setting up countless tournaments. He also oversaw the creation of many new athletics facilities, including the field house and the new turf soccer field at CCHS, which was constructed last year.
“It’s hard to imagine somebody staying for 20 years given the kind of hours it takes to put on that many events,” Seamans said. “But he did it. He didn’t complain about it. He loved it, and obviously, it made it fun to coach.”
Hill lasted longer in the school district than one of the light posts at Camels Stadium.
He said one of the most memorable moments of his career came in the fall of 2016 when one of the stadium light posts fell onto the track at Camel Stadium. Nobody was hurt, but Hill had to act quickly because there was a home football game scheduled that Friday night.
“We had to bring in mining lights to have night football games,” Hill said.
Hill also was recognized 16 times with the Casper Star-Tribune All-Sports Award, given to the Class 4A high school athletics program with the most state titles that school year.
During that run, in 2014, Hill was named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Athletic Director of the Year.
Leading an athletics program to 16 of 20 years as the most successful in the state will be a legacy difficult to match, said Campbell County boys basketball coach Bubba Hladky.
“I couldn’t imagine that ever being matched or beat. That’s hard to do,” Hladky said. “But it’s a combination of a lot of things, and he’s the lead man in it. ...
“The captain of the ship during those years was Cliff Hill.”
Hill was Hladky’s eighth grade physical education teacher and later hired him to lead the Camels boys program.
“He hired great coaches through the years and had high expectations for his coaches and his players,” Hladky said. “He worked tirelessly to make his activity programs reach the highest levels they could.
“He was always there for guidance or he had an open door if we needed to talk about anything. If we had a question about something, if he didn’t know the answer, he’d find it quickly for you.”
When Campbell County was the only comprehensive high school in Gillette, Hill said he enjoyed it because the whole city had one program to rally around.
“The best part is we had great coaches that tried to look at the best interests of kids and do the best they could with the kids they had. The kids were challenged but accomplished a lot of good things during those times,” Hill said. “The community was all working for the same goal. That was good times.”
He also said having two schools creates more opportunities for students to participate in sports, “but it kind of divides your town.”
“Hopefully, the Gillette community can realize that it’s all about kids and it’s games,” Hill said. “It’s not life and death. Try to pull together for each school. Campbell County pulls together for Thunder Basin and Thunder Basin pulls for Campbell County.”
Instead of transferring to a teaching position within the school district, Hill said he opted to retire.
