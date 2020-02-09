If the boys swimming season was a 500-yard freestyle race, local athletes would be in their final lengths with the conclusion of the Class 4A Boys East Conference Championship Meet at the Campbell County Aquatic Center on Saturday.
In the six-team meet, Thunder Basin High School finished third with a team score of 178, and Campbell County High School was last with 143.
Each Gillette school had one swimmer win an event.
For Campbell County, it was senior Corte Christensen, who posted a time of 57.49 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly. He was just 0.12 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jonathon Ikerd of Cheyenne South.
Christensen was clearly behind in the first length but was able to pull ahead by the final 25-yard stretch.
“My coach has taught me that if you’re tense in the beginning, and you’re not relaxed, you’re not able to take in as much air and you’re not going to swim the best you can,” Christensen said.
He stayed underwater noticeably longer than other swimmers after making a turn and pushing off the wall.
“Saving your arms as much as you can,” Christensen said was the reason for staying under. “It’s probably the most energy-expensing swim.”
Thunder Basin’s No. 1 athlete was sophomore diver Isaiah Haliburton, who won the 1-meter event with a score of 444.10.
“It’s kind of like the same thing I do every time, but it’s a lot bigger stakes. It’s conference, a big meet, a lot of people here and everything,” Haliburton said about the difference of competing in the conference meet. “All eyes are on you and so the nerves really get to you sometimes.
“Diving, I think, is a really mental sport, and I think that’s what gets most people.”
His top competition going into the state meet is Laramie’s Dylan Bressler, who edged Haliburton at last week’s Laramie Invite. Haliburton said he will probably stick to the same routine he’s been using to finish the season at state.
“It’s just a matter of perfecting my dives and getting them cleaner and everything, and perfection from here on out,” Haliburton said.
Haliburton’s teammate sophomore Carson Parker took third in diving with a score of 345.10.
“They’re confident kids and they work really hard, and our diving coach Tiffany (Small) is amazing and works really well with them,” Bolts coach Jade Moser said about the divers. “I’m so excited to see how they’re going to do at state. They’re going to get a lot of points.”
The Bolts also had junior Caleb Carsrud place second in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races.
CCHS has six total swimmers on the roster and no divers. However, four Camel swimmers finished with top-5 swims in at least one event at the conference meet.
“I don’t really see it as an issue. I see it as more of a team bonding (opportunity),” said Camel swimmer Caden Morton, who finished second in the 200-yard individual medley. “It helps out so much having a smaller team because we’re all like a family. Everyone treats everyone like brothers.”
CCHS junior Eli Andrews took third in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 500-yard freestyle.
The Camels and Bolts swimmers and divers enter the period many look forward to for the entire season. The swimmers are now in their taper period and begin resting more and rebuilding muscle to give themselves their fastest times when they are most needed.
“They had some lifetime bests, some season bests,” Campbell County assistant coach Josh Dillinger said about the Camels’ performances in the conference meet. “If they’re doing that right now, not tapered, after the week that I put them through, then they’re doing good.”
Cheyenne Central dominated the conference meet. Central athletes won five individual events two of the three relays.
Thunder Basin and Campbell County swimmers and divers will have one more opportunity to earn a state-qualifying time at the Last Chance meet Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The state meet is Feb. 20-22 in Laramie.
