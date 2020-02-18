The Gillette Wild were swept by the Bozeman Icedogs in a two-game weekend series at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex on Friday and Saturday.
It was the final home series of the 2019-20 season for Gillette’s North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) team.
On Friday, the Icedogs (36-6) defeated the Wild (19-25) by a score of 6-3. Icedogs’ forward Hazen McKay scored a hat trick and added two assists two lead the team in the first game of the weekend.
In Saturday’s series finale, the Wild let up five goals in the first period, and the Icedogs won 9-2 by the final buzzer.
Gillette is ranked No. 4 in the Frontier Division with three more games left in the regular season schedule.
Next, the Wild play 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sheridan Hawks’ Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
