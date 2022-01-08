Campbell County High School junior Darron Provost won the 120-pound weight division of the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament this weekend in Douglas. Provost won five matches between Friday and Saturday to finish in first place.
Provost won his first four matches before pinning Thunder Basin's Lance Striefel in the championship match. The Camel junior was one of four placers for Campbell County over the weekend.
Senior Lucas Hill finished fourth in the 132-pound bracket, senior Hunter Henderson finished fifth at 152 pounds and sophomore Logan Johnson finished sixth at 138 pounds.
The Camels finished ninth out of 25 teams with a score of 77.
Campbell County will return to the mat Saturday for the Border Wars Tournament in Sheridan.
