Chadron State College quarterback and Campbell County High School alumnus Dalton Holst tied the program record for passing touchdowns in a season on Saturday during a 53-48 victory over South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (2-8).
Holst, a 6-foot-3 redshirt junior, completed 18-of-30 passes for 351 yards and tacked on four touchdowns with one interception. The fourth TD brought Holst’s season total to 30, to tie a single-season record of touchdown passes that was set by Jonn McLain in 2012.
Holst and the Eagles play the Colorado School of Mines (10-0) on Saturday in Chadron, Nebraska, in the final game of the season.
The Eagles are 6-4 after they started out by losing four of their first five games.
Holst averages 287 passing yards a game this season and he’s thrown for a near-program record 2,865 total yards. John Riggs set the Chadron State single season passing yards record in 1985 with 2,891 yards.
He also holds Chadron State records for career passing yards per game and total offense per game.
As a senior at Campbell County High School, Holst led the Camels to the Class 4A state championship game, and he tallied 3,190 total yards and 34 passing touchdowns that season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.