The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school golf teams competed in their second tournament of the season Wednesday and Thursday at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course in Sheridan.
The Bolts boys finished fourth as a team with a two-day score of 683 while the Camel boys finished fifth out of 10 teams with a score of 691. The Thunder Basin girls finished fifth out of five teams with with a score of 594 while the Campbell County girls did not have enough golfers to score as a team.
The top-finisher from Gillette was Camels senior Shay Leupold who finished fifth with a score of 165. Leupold was coming off a win during the Thunder Basin Invite last weekend at Bell Nob Golf Course and shot an 83 on day one before finishing with an 81 on day two.
Brothers Deegan Williams and Bodie Williams also finished inside the top 10 for Thunder Basin to lead the boys team. Deegan finished sixth with a score of 165 (82 and 83) while Bodie finished tied for ninth at 167 (81 and 86).
For Thunder Basin, Leigton Holden finished tied for 15th at 174 (87 and 87), Jayce Delancey finished tied for 32nd at 192 (95 and 97), Ethan Shelledy finished tied for 36th at 196 (108 and 88) and Grayson Sargent finished 38th at 197 (99 and 98).
Behind Leupold for Campbell County was Jackson Evans in 13th place at 170 (83 and 87), Peyton Wasson tied for 18th at 177 (95 and 82), Brant Morrison tied for 21st at 180 (94 and 86) and Dawson Reed tied for 27th at 186 (96 and 90).
On the girls side, Thunder Basin's top-finisher was senior Darby Barstad in ninth place at 178 (93 and 85), followed by Hailey Westbrook in 16th at 202 (105 and 97), Kendall Gemar (110 and 109) and Alyssa Harckarik (105 and 114) tied for 24th at 219 and Emily Fox in 31st at 236 (120 and 116).
Campbell County's lone female golfer, junior Myah Hammerquist, finished 15th with a 201 (101 and 100).
Both the Camels and Bolts golf teams will return to the course for the Casper Invite next Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.