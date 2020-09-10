The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team beat Campbell County in five sets Thursday during the two team's first match of the season.
The intensity was high all night as the Camels rolled out to a 26-24 win in the first set. Thunder Basin went on to win the next two sets 25-23 and 25-12.
Campbell County refused to go away, winning the fourth set 25-18 to force the fifth set. The Bolts turned it around and defeated the Camels 15-6 to conclude the first cross-town matchup of the season.
"I like that we competed and we gave ourselves a chance," CCHS head coach Marcy Befus said. "When's the last time we went five (sets) with Thunder Basin? ... It was two years ago."
With the match tied 2-2, Befus felt the Camels went into the final set with the wrong mentality against the Bolts.
"I feel like we played not to lose instead of playing to win," Befus said.
Despite the loss, Befus said it was a great match to watch, regardless of what team you rooted for.
"As a competitor, you thrive on that," Befus said. "It was a fun atmosphere."
The matchup between the two schools was the first of three tough opponents each team will face over the weekend, as both will travel to play Laramie and Cheyenne South on the road Saturday.
The Camels dropped to 3-3 on the season while Thunder Basin improved to 5-1.
