The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team dropped its final game of the Class 4A East regional tournament 63-57 to Cheyenne East in the championship game Saturday in Cheyenne.
The loss gives the Bolts the East No. 2 seed for the state tournament next weekend. The Thunderbirds will have the East No. 1 seed and will go into the tournament with a 25-0 record.
East started the game with a 17-14 lead after the first quarter and took a 32-30 lead going into the halftime break. The Bolts battled in the third quarter and tied the game 43-43 going into the fourth quarter but the Thunderbirds were able to pull away late with a handful of big free throws down the stretch.
Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts in scoring with 18 points, followed by junior Joelie Spelts and senior Gabby Mendoza with 11 points apiece.
The Bolts will lineup with West No. 3 seed Green River in the first round of the state tournament next weekend. Thunder Basin will play Green River at 9 a.m. Thursday at Casper College.
