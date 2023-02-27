For the first time, the Montana-Wyoming high school all-star game will be held in Gillette and Billings, Montana instead of Sheridan.

The Pronghorn Center will host the event and Gillette College basketball coaches Shawn Neary and Liz Lewis will coach the boys and girls teams, respectively.

