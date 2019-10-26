The biggest day of the cross-country season was Saturday as teams arrived at what is considered by many to be the toughest course in Wyoming for the state meet.
The Campbell County High School boys had an uncharacteristic meet to finish the season. Their top runner became their No. 4 runner, but the Camels still managed to finish in 10th place of 13 boys teams at the Class 4A state meet in Afton.
Sophomore Braik Hurm was the team’s No. 1 runner all season and consistently finished in the top 15. But on Saturday, he ran one of his slowest races of the season and finished 66th with a time of 19 minutes, 8.4 seconds.
Last season as a freshman, Hurm finished 19th at state with a time of 17:29.18, though it was at a less challenging course. The top boy’s time at this year’s state meet was more than 23 seconds slower than last season’s winning time.
“On Tuesday, his back started hurting and so we were working with that,” Camels coach Trisha Evenson said about Hurm’s unusual performance. “It just happens in running where you just have a bad race. Unfortunately, it was on the wrong day of the year.”
Though Hurm had a rough day on a difficult, hilly course in western Wyoming, the rest of the team rallied to make up for it. The Camels were last at state a season ago.
“With everything that happened, everyone else really stepped up and did what they needed to do to hold that place down,” Evenson said.
Sophomore Sam Kjerstad, who usually trails right behind Hurm at races this season, led the Camels with a 16th place finish in 17:33.8. Kjerstad finished 55th with a time of 18:33.73 last season in the state meet.
Freshman Cameron Marcus was the second-best runner for the Camels with a 41st standing and a time of 18:19.5. Freshman Jon Garibay finished 63rd.
Sophomore Reilly Wilson led a group of three Camels girls. She improved her standing from last season, finishing 24th with a 21:01.9 time on the difficult course.
“It’s not the fastest course, and she ran a faster time than all but one course,” Evenson said. “(She) definitely had her best race of the year at the right time.”
The Campbell County girls didn’t have enough runners to score as a team.
Natrona County took first in the girls meet with a team score of 67. Their top runner, Hailie Wilhelm, finished third with a time of 19:44.7. Kelly Walsh sophomore Finley Klinger was second place as an individual after taking second place in girls No. 1 singles at the state tennis championship in late September.
Sheridan won the boys meet. The Broncs didn’t have any runners in the top 5, but they ran fast as a tight pack and all five finished within the top 14 runners. The finish time between their first runner and last runner was 24 seconds.
Bolt girls finish 8th, boys last
Thunder Basin made the eight-hour bus trip to Star Valley on Friday to run in the state meet on Saturday. The girls team, led by freshman Brooke Dunham, took eighth out of 10 teams, while the boys finished last in 13th on the hilly course in Afton.
During the week leading up to state, TBHS coach Terri Hinkel said that Dunham excels on hills and expected a big performance. The freshman proved her right by taking 13th overall with a time of 20 minutes 23.3 seconds. Only one freshman finished higher.
The team’s lone senior, Meghan Hanson, struggled with all the elevation changes, however. She was also shooting for the top 10 after taking third at conference, but she fell all the way to 29th place in 21:05.3. She took 16th last season.
“(Thirteenth) was awesome for a for a freshman. I was very proud of Brooke. I knew that course was made for her,” Hinkel said. “But I feel bad for Meghan, because she wanted it so bad. … Today wasn’t her day.Last week was.”
Hanson was one of the few Bolts not to improve on their time from the pre-state meet earlier this season. Some of the boys even dropped more than two minutes off their times, but the top two girls were the only Bolts close to contention.
The next highest finisher on the girls side was Kaitlyn Mansheim at 47th. For the boys, Zach Mansheim was the top finisher, but only took 61st, while Jackson Zabel took 62nd.
It was the same story as it’s been all season for the boys team — there’s a small gap between the top five runners, but no one is high enough in the standings to make it a contender in the team scores.
“(Star Valley) is the toughest course in Wyoming. Because it’s so hilly, it’s anyone’s race — whoever has the strongest legs can win it,” Hinkel said. “I’m proud of everyone, but we just have to keep working harder.”
