Razor City Rumble to be held at Cam-plex
The 25th annual Razor City Rumble Demolition Derby will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Park at Cam-plex.
The event will include open heats, a truck class, a compact car championship, a 1980s class and the featured main event. The total purse for the event is $10,000 with the first-place winner taking home $3,000.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults and children over 12 years old and $8 for kids 6 to 12 years old. Kids 6 years old and under are free.
For rules or for more information, call 686-1171.
11th annual Memory of the 8 run on Sept. 16
The 11th annual run will be held at M&K Oil on Sept. 16. The 8-mile event marks the anniversary of the drunken driving crash that killed eight University of Wyoming cross-country student-athletes in 2001.
This year’s event marks the 20-year anniversary of the crash.
Each mile represents one of the eight student-athletes killed in the crash, including Cody Brown, Kyle Johnson, Joshua Jones, Justin-Lambert Belanger, Kevin Salverson, Nick Schabron, Shane Shatton and Morgan McLeland.
McLeland, 21, of Gillette was a junior runner for the Cowboys and a Campbell County High School graduate.
Registration for the event starts at 4 p.m. at 901 S. 4J Road. The event is free and donations are welcome.
Runners also can register online at runsignup.com. A kids fun run will start at 5:15 p.m. and the 5K/8-mile run will start at 5:30 p.m. Walkers can start at any time.
A barbecue will immediately follow the event in the parking lot of M&K Oil. Shirts and hats will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit the Razor City Runners, INC/Memory of the 8 Facebook page.
Climb 94 event scheduled for Sept. 11
A free event is available to the public to show support for local first responders and to recognize the first responders that helped during the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
Participants will join together to simulate climbing 94 flights of stairs at Thunder Basin High School Stadium. The event is in memorial of the first responders who climbed 94 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center.
Donations are welcome and all proceeds will go to local first responders. Shirts will be available for $25 each.
Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11. The climb will be from 8 to 10 a.m.
For more information, email talonp2019@icloud.com.
Youth tennis lessons available at Rec Center
The Campbell County Recreation Center is offering youth tennis lessons this fall. Lessons will be every Monday from Oct. 4 to Nov. 8.
Players from 5-8 years old will meet from 6-7 p.m. and players from 9-12 years old will meet from 7-8 p.m. The fee is $25 per player.
The players will be taught in small groups and plenty of instruction and activity will be provided. Balls and rackets are provided by the Rec Center.
For more information, call the Rec Center at 682-8527.
