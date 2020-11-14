The best offense in Class 4A football will collide with the No. 2-ranked defense for the state high school football championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cheyenne.
Thunder Basin High School (9-2) and Cheyenne East (10-1) will meet for the second time this year. Their first game was a 34-28 comeback win for the Bolts in Gillette in the first week of the regular season.
Offensive firepower
While Thunder Basin came away with the win in the regular season matchup, its No. 2-ranked defense was tested constantly by the Thunderbird offense, led by all-state quarterback Graedyn Buell.
In the Aug. 28 meeting at TBHS, Buell was 24-41 passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns. The Thunderbirds added 153 rushing yards and two more Buell scores on the ground.
Since the Week 1 loss, East has won 10 straight games to clinch a spot in the championship game. Going into the season finale, Buell leads the state with 2,989 passing yards and 38 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
Nearly 250 miles north, Thunder Basin put together an impressive season of its own on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Bolts head into the championship game leading the state in rushing yards per attempt. The Bolts’ 2,255 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns through 11 games are both second to only Sheridan, who the Thunderbirds eliminated last week in the semifinals.
Jaxon Pikula has been a major part of Thunder Basin’s dominant run game, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt and leading the state with 17 rushing touchdowns.
While Buell has separated himself dramatically from other quarterbacks in the state, TBHS first-year starter Ryan Baker has quietly led the Bolts with the third-most passing yards in 4A.
Baker’s 2,076 passing yards is good for 188.7 yards per game. The junior has added 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
The Bolts’ offense will have its hands full as well. East comes into the game with the No. 3-ranked defense. The Thunderbirds have allowed 3,300 total yards this season, which is third behind Thunder Basin (3,119) and Sheridan (2,474).
East also has forced a state-leading 26 turnovers on the season, six more than the Bolts.
Defensive mindset
While completely shutting down an athlete like Buell is unrealistic, Bolts senior defensive lineman Brody Richardson said keeping pressure on the quarterback and making him uncomfortable will be his goal throughout the game.
“We just need to be assignment-sound and do our jobs,” Richardson said. “We can’t try and do someone else’s job. Coach always says do your 1-11s. You can’t do everyone’s job. You can only go out there and do what you can do and control what you can control.”
Richardson has been a force on the Bolts’ defensive line down the stretch, making two crucial sacks against Natrona County on the Mustangs’ final drive to seal a victory in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. On the season, Richardson has 77 tackles, seven sacks and six tackles for loss.
Looking forward to the Thunderbirds, Richardson said the TBHS defenders need to nag the quarterback and keep him moving around the pocket.
“As a D lineman, I know we just have to get after him every play,” Richardson said. “No plays off for him. We need to make him uncomfortable every play.”
Another element Richardson said may play a factor in the game flow and play-calling for the Thunderbirds is the weather. Winds of 25 to 40 mph are forecast for Saturday by The Weather Channel, with the possibility of occasional gusts over 50 mph.
“I think it’ll be a great game, their passing game is such a great thing,” Richardson said. “I think if maybe the wind is blowing a lot, which I think it’s supposed to, I think it might take away their passing game just a little bit or maybe just make it not as good.”
By the numbers
The Bolts’ defense is equally as effective against the run and the pass, ranking No. 2 in 4A in both categories.
Against the run, the Bolts are second in the state, allowing 147 yards a game. Thunder Basin has a total of 50 tackles for loss and hold opposing running backs to 3.9 yards per attempt.
Against the pass, the Bolts allow just 137 yards per game, which is good for second behind the Thunderbirds. Thunder Basin has 24 sacks on the year and 10 interceptions of opposing quarterbacks.
While this is Thunder Basin’s second straight year playing for the state championship, it will be Richardson’s first state final in a Bolts uniform.
“I’m super excited,” Richardson said. “I’m tired of all these in-between days. I just want to play already.”
