Campbell County High School volleyball coach Marcy Befus describes senior Taylor Fischer as the spark plug and glue that kept the Camels together this past season.
That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see her starting libero commit to play volleyball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana.
Fischer was a two-year varsity player for the Camels and led the team in aces, digs and serve-receive passing her senior season. Campbell County finished with a 6-12 record and loss to Thunder Basin High School in the first round of the regional tournament in October.
Playing volleyball in college was never a guarantee for Fischer. After her senior season ended, she had knee surgery that put her volleyball future in jeopardy.
But DCC coach Dina Fritz was persistent in landing Fischer in Glendive.
“She continuously kept getting in contact with me so I knew that she was interested in me and wanted me to come play for her,” Fischer said. “That pushed me to go play there.”
Fischer also wanted to stay relatively close to home for college. DCC is a modest four-hour drive north.
Another draw to the DCC program was the closeness of the players that she first noticed during a visit earlier this school year. Being close to her teammates will make the transition from high school to college much easier, she said.
“The girls on the team are super family oriented,” Fischer said. “I went and did a visit and I already felt super welcomed up there, so I’m mostly excited to get to play with some new people that have already accepted me after only meeting me once.”
In the classroom, Fischer plans to pursue elementary education. During her time at CCHS, she’s already participated in mentorships across Gillette.
“I’ve been in multiple elementary school classrooms all over Gillette in different schools,” Fischer said. “I’ve always just loved it.”
Fischer feels prepared to succeed at DCC because of the preparation Befus and the rest of the staff at CCHS has provided her through her time at Campbell County High School, she said.
“(Befus) has taught me dedication because I constantly had to go to the camps and do all the summer stuff,” Fischer said. “She also taught me how to be a leader and she really put that on us seniors.”
Fischer and Befus grew together at CCHS. Before she was named head coach at Campbell County, Befus was the JV coach while Fischer was a sophomore in the program.
“If I looked back to when I was the JV coach she would be one of our most improved players, I think,” Befus said. “We asked her to do a lot of things.
“She’s just so even-keeled. She’d get down on herself but was she was never really too high or never really too low, and I think that really helped us.”
Fischer said she’s excited to graduate from CCHS in a couple of weeks before shifting her focus to college at the end of the summer. While her knee is still recovering, she’ll be back to full health by the time she moves to Glendive on Aug. 16.
